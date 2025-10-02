How Has Patrick Mahomes Performed on Monday Night Football? MNF History, Stats, Record

Since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starter, no quarterback has as many Monday Night Football appearances as Patrick Mahomes. The two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl winner has appeared in 12 Monday Night Football games entering 2025.

The Chiefs have two more Monday Night Football games on the schedule this season, beginning with their Week 5 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That begs the question: how has Patrick Mahomes performed on Monday Night Football? Keep reading below for Patrick Mahomes' history, stats, and record on Monday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes Monday Night Football Record

Patrick Mahomes has a 9-3 record on Monday Night Football.

Mahomes is 5-2 at home on Monday Night Football. He is 4-1 on the road on Monday Night Football.

As a favorite, Mahomes is 8-2 straight up on Monday Night Football. He is 1-1 as an underdog on Monday Night Football.

With Mahomes under center, the Chiefs have +5.0 average point differential on Monday Night Football. Their nine wins have come by an average of 8.1 points. Seven of those nine wins came by more than 3 points.

Patrick Mahomes Monday Night Football Stats

Here are Patrick Mahomes' per-game stats on Monday Night Football:

PLAYER CMP ATT CMP% YDS TD INT ruATT ruYDS Patrick Mahomes 26.8 42.1 63.8% 284.2 2.3 0.7 5.6 28.7

Since 2018, Mahomes ranks fifth in EPA per drop back (0.13) and sixth in Passing Success Rate (51.1%) on Monday Night Football.

Notably, his yards per attempt (6.8) and passing touchdown rate (5.3%) on Monday Night Football are lower than his career averages (7.7 Y/A, 5.8% TD%).

Patrick Mahomes Monday Night Football History

Below is a full history of Patrick Mahomes on Monday Night Football broken down by individual games.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 23 (10/1/18) Mahomes: 28/46, 304 yards, 2 touchdowns (1 rushing)

Chiefs 51, Rams 54 (11/19/18) Mahomes: 33/49, 478 yards, 6 touchdowns

Chiefs 24, Chargers 17 (11/18/19) Mahomes: 19/33, 182 yards, 1 touchdown

Chiefs 34, Ravens 20 (9/28/20) Mahomes: 31/42, 385 yards, 5 touchdowns (1 rushing)

Chiefs 26, Patriots 10 (10/5/20) Mahomes: 19/30, 236 yards, 2 touchdowns

Chiefs 26, Bills 17 (10/19/20) Mahomes: 21/27, 225 yards, 2 touchdowns

Chiefs 20, Giants 17 (11/1/21) Mahomes: 29/50, 275 yards, 1 touchdown

Chiefs 30, Raiders 29 (10/10/22) Mahomes: 29/47, 292 yards, 4 touchdowns

Chiefs 17, Eagles 21 (11/20/23) Mahomes: 24/44, 177 yards, 2 touchdowns

Chiefs 14, Raiders 20 (12/25/23) Mahomes: 27/48, 235 yards, 1 touchdown

Chiefs 26, Saints 13 (10/7/24) Mahomes: 28/41, 331 yards, 0 touchdowns

Chiefs 30, Buccaneers 24 (11/4/24) Mahomes: 34/48, 291 yards, 3 touchdowns



