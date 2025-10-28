Travis Etienne Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), RB Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars will meet the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 13th-ranked run defense in the NFL (103.4 yards conceded per game).

With Etienne's next game versus the Raiders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Travis Etienne Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.84

76.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.18

14.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Etienne Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Etienne is currently the 19th-ranked player in fantasy (58th overall), with 77.4 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Etienne has generated 16.8 fantasy points (5.6 per game) as he's run for 120 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 32 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 48 yards on eight grabs (12 targets).

Etienne has posted 46.9 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during his last five games, running for 300 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 67 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 49 yards on nine grabs (16 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Etienne's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he posted 18.5 fantasy points (19 carries, 124 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Travis Etienne let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, when he managed only 5.5 fantasy points (12 carries, 27 yards; 4 receptions, 28 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Raiders have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Las Vegas has allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The Raiders have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Las Vegas this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

