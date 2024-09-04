Travis Etienne Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will take on the team with last season's seventh-ranked run defense, the Miami Dolphins (97.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Etienne worth a look for his next matchup versus the Dolphins? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Etienne vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.32

12.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.33

67.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.43

20.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Etienne 2023 Fantasy Performance

In his best performance last year, Etienne finished with 32.4 fantasy points -- 26 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 48 yards. That was in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Etienne finished with 23.8 points (16 carries, 102 yards, 2 TDs) in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers.

In his worst game of the year, Etienne ended up with 3.1 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 12 yards. That happened in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Etienne picked up 4.2 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 40 yards -- in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, his second-worst performance of the year.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Last season, Miami allowed five quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Dolphins allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Miami last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Dolphins surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Miami last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Dolphins gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Against Miami last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Dolphins allowed one player to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Miami last season, 13 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Dolphins gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

