Travis Etienne 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Travis Etienne is the 33rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 91.2 fantasy points a year ago (39th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Jacksonville Jaguars player, scroll down.

Travis Etienne Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Etienne's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 91.2 164 39 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 113.2 107 36

Travis Etienne 2024 Game-by-Game

Etienne picked up 11.8 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Dolphins 9.9 12 44 1 3 2 0 59 Week 2 Browns 11.8 13 52 1 4 3 0 58 Week 3 @Bills 8.5 11 68 0 6 4 0 85 Week 4 @Texans 6.0 11 50 0 2 1 0 60 Week 5 Colts 6.0 6 17 0 7 6 0 60 Week 6 @Bears -0.1 3 -1 0 1 0 0 -1 Week 9 @Eagles 3.0 3 24 0 3 2 0 30 View Full Table ChevronDown

Travis Etienne vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Etienne's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Travis Etienne 150 558 2 21 3.7 Tank Bigsby 168 766 7 32 4.6 Trevor Lawrence 26 119 3 4 4.6 Brian Thomas 6 48 0 0 8.0

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.