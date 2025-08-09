FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Travis Etienne 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Travis Etienne 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Travis Etienne is the 33rd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 91.2 fantasy points a year ago (39th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Jacksonville Jaguars player, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Travis Etienne Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Etienne's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points91.216439
2025 Projected Fantasy Points113.210736

Travis Etienne 2024 Game-by-Game

Etienne picked up 11.8 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 52 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Dolphins9.91244132059
Week 2Browns11.81352143058
Week 3@Bills8.51168064085
Week 4@Texans6.01150021060
Week 5Colts6.0617076060
Week 6@Bears-0.13-10100-1
Week 9@Eagles3.0324032030

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Travis Etienne vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Etienne's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Travis Etienne1505582213.7
Tank Bigsby1687667324.6
Trevor Lawrence26119344.6
Brian Thomas648008.0

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Travis Etienne? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup