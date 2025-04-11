Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBCS-BA, KATU, and KUNP

The Golden State Warriors (47-33) are heavy favorites (-13) as they try to build on a five-game road win streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (35-45) on Friday, April 11, 2025 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA, KATU, and KUNP. The matchup has an over/under set at 227 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -13 227 -800 +560

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (66.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 40 times over 80 games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have played 80 games, with 45 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the point total 40 times in 80 opportunities (50%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 18 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 40 games when playing on the road.

The Warriors have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.5%) than road games (52.5%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .590 (23-16-0). On the road, it is .537 (22-18-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over 21 of 39 times at home (53.8%), and 19 of 41 away (46.3%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.5 points, 4.4 boards and 6 assists.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.5% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 5 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Buddy Hield is averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Donovan Clingan gets the Trail Blazers 6.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.6 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Per game, Dalano Banton gives the Trail Blazers 8.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

