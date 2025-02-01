Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-29) are 4-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns (25-22) at Moda Center on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4 226.5 -174 +146

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (58.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 17-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 27-20-1 against the spread this year.

Suns games have gone over the total 23 times out of 48 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 47.9% of the time (23 out of 48 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-13-0) than it has in home games (7-16-1).

In home games, the Suns exceed the total 37.5% of the time (nine of 24 games). They hit the over more often in road games, going over the total in 60.9% of games (14 of 23).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.542, 13-11-0 record) than away (.583, 14-9-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 58.3% of the time at home (14 of 24), and 37.5% of the time away (nine of 24).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.7 points, 4 boards and 6.8 assists, shooting 44.7% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones averages 11.2 points, 2.5 boards and 6 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 14.8 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 2.8 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Deandre Ayton averages 14.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 57.2% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

