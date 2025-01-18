Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, SCHN, and KUNP

The Portland Trail Blazers (13-27) are underdogs (+9.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (27-13) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Moda Center. The game airs on KATU, SCHN, and KUNP. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -9.5 223.5 -450 +350

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (77.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 23-16-1 against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 40 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 20 of 40 set point totals (50%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 20 games when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 20 games when playing on the road.

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than away games (60%).

Portland has been better against the spread away (11-9-1) than at home (9-10-0) this season.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 63.2% of the time at home (12 of 19), and 38.1% of the time away (eight of 21).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 10.4 boards.

Jalen Green averages 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Fred VanVleet averages 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 7.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 56% from the field.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13 points, 1.6 assists and 3.9 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons is averaging 18.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Per game, Deni Avdija gets the Trail Blazers 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Trail Blazers receive 13.5 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 9.9 boards and 1.4 assists.

The Trail Blazers get 18.2 points per game from Shaedon Sharpe, plus 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Toumani Camara averages 9.6 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

