Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-51) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (39-38) after losing five straight road games. The Trail Blazers are favored by 6 points in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -6 234.5 -225 +188

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 42-35-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 42-31-2 this season.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 40 times out of 76 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 38 of 76 set point totals (50%).

Portland has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-15-0) than it has in road games (19-20-0).

In terms of point totals, the Trail Blazers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 24 times in 38 opportunities this season (63.2%). In road games, they have hit the over 16 times in 39 opportunities (41%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.615, 24-14-1 record) than away (.486, 18-17-1).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under 51.3% of the time at home (20 of 39), and 48.6% of the time away (18 of 37).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 23.9 points, 7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 11.6 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 52% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Toumani Camara averages 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 16.1 points, 6 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Robert Williams III is averaging 6.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 5.7 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is draining 60.4% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

Per game, Saddiq Bey gets the Pelicans 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Pelicans get 11.4 points per game from Derik Queen, plus 6.8 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Pelicans get 13 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

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