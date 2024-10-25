Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 25

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) as 5-point favorites on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on KATU and Gulf Coast Sports. The over/under in the matchup is 217.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -5 -110 -110 217.5 -110 -110 -200 +168

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (81.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record last year.

The Trail Blazers went 29-31-3 as underdogs of 5 points or more last year.

Last season, 37 Pelicans games hit the over.

Out of 82 Trail Blazers games last year, 40 went over the total.

New Orleans covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games last season. NOLA covered 20 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it covered 24 times in 42 games on the road.

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home was .439 (18-22-1) last season. Away, it was .512 (21-18-2).

Pelicans Leaders

Dejounte Murray posted 22.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.4 assists last season.

Per game, Zion Williamson recorded 22.9 points, 5.8 boards and 5.0 assists. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram recorded 20.8 points, 5.1 boards and 5.7 assists. He also made 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

CJ McCollum averaged 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He sank 45.9% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3.6 treys per game (third in NBA).

Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He made 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija recorded 14.7 points last season, plus 3.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Deandre Ayton posted 16.7 points, 11.1 boards and 1.6 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant recorded 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.2% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Anfernee Simons' numbers last season were 22.6 points, 3.6 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Scoot Henderson collected 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

