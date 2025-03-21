Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and ALT

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-39) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (44-26) on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Moda Center as only 1-point favorites. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and ALT. The over/under for the matchup is 226.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -1 226 -108 -110

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (63%)

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in a game 40 times this season (40-29-1).

The Nuggets have 33 wins against the spread in 70 games this season.

Trail Blazers games have gone over the total 33 times this season.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the point total 41 times in 70 opportunities (58.6%).

At home, Portland owns a better record against the spread (21-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-15-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Trail Blazers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 35 opportunities this season (48.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 16 times in 35 opportunities (45.7%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results on the road (17-18-1) than at home (16-18-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nuggets' games have finished above the over/under at home (64.7%, 22 of 34) than on the road (52.8%, 19 of 36).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.6 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Toumani Camara averages 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Scoot Henderson is averaging 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray averages 21.5 points, 3.8 boards and 6.1 assists. He is also draining 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nuggets 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nuggets get 13.1 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is draining 57.3% of his shots from the field (10th in league) and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Aaron Gordon averages 14.1 points, 5 boards and 3 assists. He is sinking 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

