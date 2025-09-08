2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sun at Dream on Monday 9/8/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Sun at Dream

Just two games remain in the regular season, and the Atlanta Dream (28-14) are in all systems go mode as they look to claim the second seed -- or at least avoid the fourth seed and a potential first-round playoff series against the New York Liberty.

Luckily, Atlanta's final two games will come against the Connecticut Sun (11-31), and tonight's contest will be played on their home floor. I like the Dream to take care of business and cover a 14.5-point spread.

The Dream (+8.5) hold the second-best net rating in the WNBA while the Sun (-12.3) struggle with the second-worst rating.

Connecticut is at risk of getting punished tonight. Not only do they show a 6-22 record against teams with a positive net rating, but they are losing these games by an average of 17.7 points. I'll note that 14 of those 22 losses were settled by more than 16 points. And the Dream aren't just any team with a positive net rating; they tout a league-best +14.0 net rating since July 30th.

Add in home court advantage and the motivation factor, and the Dream should win this game by 15-plus points. Atlanta has won eight straight games against teams that are currently below .500 and did so by an average of 18.3 points. All but two of those games were claimed by 16-plus points. I don't think they will drop the ball tonight, especially since Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada have both been ruled in.

Absence may have made the heart grow colder as it pertains to Allisha Gray and the market.

Gray has missed two straight games due to a knee injury but is good to go for tonight. Her made threes prop is my favorite value bet on the board.

Gray averages 2.3 made threes on a 37.8% three-point percentage. She's drained at least two threes in 27 out of 40 games. So, despite clearing this prop at a strong 67.5% rate, Gray's implied odds to do so tonight check in at 48.1%.

To add, Gray touts a 38.5% three-point percentage at home. She's also in for a great matchup, as the Sun surrender a league-high 14.9 three-point attempts per game to opposing guards.

Even if -- or once -- this game gets out of hand, Gray is still a top target considering we are asking her to nail fewer three-pointers than her per-game average. These plus odds are worth targeting in a plus matchup.

