FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 9/8/25

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers ($10,300)

It looks like Tyler Glasnow is going to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight in a home clash with the Colorado Rockies. While acknowledging there's risk due to Glasnow's most recent start getting pushed back because of back tightness, he's fully capable of blowtorching the Rockies if he's on. Through 68.2 innings this season, Glasnow is sporting a 29.0% strikeout rate. The Rockies are dead last in road wOBA (.266) for the season with the highest K rate in the split (27.4%).

Bryan Woo, Mariners ($10,500)

If the risk with Glasnow is too much for you, I get it. Bryan Woo is a great high-salary alternative. He's at his pitcher-friendly home park and will see the St. Louis Cardinals. Woo has been excellent at home this year, limiting hitters to a .243 wOBA with a 26.4% K rate. The Cards' offense has been putrid lately, sitting next to last in wOBA over the past 14 days (.279). Woo is listed at -250 odds to get at least six punchouts.

Yu Darvish, Padres ($7,700)

There's a lot to like about Yu Darvish. He'll be at pitcher-friendly Petco against the Cincinnati Reds. Cincy ranks 22nd in second-half wOBA (.308), and they're 22nd for the year in road wOBA (.305). Darvish's 5.75 ERA is why he carries a $7,700 salary, but his underlying numbers -- including a 3.64 expected ERA -- look much better. Plugging in Darvish gives you a ton of flexibility with the rest of your lineup.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,700), Freddie Freeman ($3,300), Max Muncy ($3,100) and Mookie Betts ($3,200)

The Dodgers' 5.9-run implied total is a slate-high clip, and they offer gobs of upside against Chase Dollander, a rookie who owns a 5.02 SIERA and is giving up 1.74 homers per nine. Lefties have rocked him to the tune of a .384 wOBA and 2.20 jacks per nine, so that's where my focus is. Shohei Ohtani is showing +138 home run odds. Our MLB DFS projections have him as the night's top bat.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Jarren Duran ($3,500), Alex Bregman ($3,600), Nathaniel Lowe ($2,700) and Masataka Yoshida ($2,700)

Holding the slate's second-best implied total (5.1), the Boston Red Sox are on the stacking radar. In addition to taking on rookie right-hander Luis Morales, Boston gets to play this one in dinger-happy Sacramento. Masataka Yoshida is a modest-salaried bat who is expected to be atop the lineup for the Red Sox while Jarren Duran has posted a .373 wOBA with the platoon advantage in 2025.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Pete Crow-Armstrong ($3,500), Michael Busch ($3,400), Willi Castro ($2,900) and Ian Happ ($3,500)

A matchup with righty Bryce Elder makes the Chicago Cubs (4.6 implied total) an appealing stack. Elder has a 4.50 xFIP in the second half and has given up eight earned runs in a start twice across his last eight outings. Michael Busch puts up huge numbers against RHPs, including a .375 wOBA and 43.5% fly-ball rate. He'll likely hit leadoff. Willi Castro is a handy puzzle piece because he is eligible at all of SS, 2B, 3B and OF.

