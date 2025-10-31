FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 31

The outings in a Friday NBA schedule sure to please include the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.35% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-2)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -130, Celtics +110
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (70.53% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-2.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -142, Pacers +120
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (85.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
  • Total: 238.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -295, Raptors +240
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, TSN

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (55.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-4)
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -184, Bulls +154
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, MSG

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (70.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -138, Lakers +118
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (58.80% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
  • Total: 239.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -190, Trail Blazers +160
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KUNP, ALT, KTVD

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (69.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-3.5)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -162, Jazz +136
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, Suns+

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (85.33% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-11.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -510, Pelicans +390
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

