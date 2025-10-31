NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 31
The outings in a Friday NBA schedule sure to please include the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.35% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-2)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -130, Celtics +110
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (70.53% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-2.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -142, Pacers +120
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (85.76% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -295, Raptors +240
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, TSN
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (55.78% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-4)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -184, Bulls +154
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, MSG
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (70.50% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -138, Lakers +118
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (58.80% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -190, Trail Blazers +160
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, ALT, KTVD
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Suns (69.28% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-3.5)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Suns -162, Jazz +136
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, Suns+
Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (85.33% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-11.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -510, Pelicans +390
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSSC
