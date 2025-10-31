NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 31

The outings in a Friday NBA schedule sure to please include the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (79.35% win probability)

Celtics (79.35% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-2)

76ers (-2) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: 76ers -130, Celtics +110

76ers -130, Celtics +110 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (70.53% win probability)

Pacers (70.53% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-2.5)

Hawks (-2.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Hawks -142, Pacers +120

Hawks -142, Pacers +120 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (85.76% win probability)

Cavaliers (85.76% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-7.5)

Cavaliers (-7.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -295, Raptors +240

Cavaliers -295, Raptors +240 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, TSN

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (55.78% win probability)

Knicks (55.78% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-4)

Knicks (-4) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Knicks -184, Bulls +154

Knicks -184, Bulls +154 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, MSG

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (70.50% win probability)

Grizzlies (70.50% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)

Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -138, Lakers +118

Grizzlies -138, Lakers +118 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (58.80% win probability)

Nuggets (58.80% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -190, Trail Blazers +160

Nuggets -190, Trail Blazers +160 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, ALT, KTVD

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Suns (69.28% win probability)

Suns (69.28% win probability) Spread: Suns (-3.5)

Suns (-3.5) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Suns -162, Jazz +136

Suns -162, Jazz +136 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, AZFamily, Suns+

Los Angeles Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Clippers (85.33% win probability)

Clippers (85.33% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-11.5)

Clippers (-11.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Clippers -510, Pelicans +390

Clippers -510, Pelicans +390 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

