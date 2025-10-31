Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 6 on Oct. 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the World Series.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) for the Dodgers and Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Yamamoto and his team have a record of 16-18-0 against the spread when he starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 19-14. The Blue Jays have a 16-20-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 10-6 in those games.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.3%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Dodgers are +114 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -134.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Blue Jays on Oct. 31, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 91, or 58.7%, of the 155 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 73 times in 123 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 175 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 77-98-0 in 175 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 48 of the 84 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).

Toronto has an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 176 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 96 of those games (96-73-7).

The Blue Jays have covered 57.4% of their games this season, going 101-75-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, he is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Andy Pages has 27 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Guerrero enters this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .439 with three doubles, five home runs, nine walks and six RBIs.

George Springer's 153 hits and .397 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

He is currently fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Bo Bichette has put up a team-high .483 slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .277.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/29/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 10/28/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

