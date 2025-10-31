Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 6 on Oct. 31
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Friday slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the World Series.
Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | TOR: (+120)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | TOR: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA
The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) for the Dodgers and Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA) for the Blue Jays. Yamamoto and his team have a record of 16-18-0 against the spread when he starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 19-14. The Blue Jays have a 16-20-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 10-6 in those games.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (54.3%)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Dodgers are +114 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -134.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Blue Jays on Oct. 31, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.
Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have won in 91, or 58.7%, of the 155 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 73 times in 123 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 82 of their 175 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 77-98-0 in 175 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays have won 48 of the 84 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (57.1%).
- Toronto has an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 176 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 96 of those games (96-73-7).
- The Blue Jays have covered 57.4% of their games this season, going 101-75-0 against the spread.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.
- Andy Pages has 27 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- He is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Guerrero enters this matchup on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .439 with three doubles, five home runs, nine walks and six RBIs.
- George Springer's 153 hits and .397 on-base percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- He is currently fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Bo Bichette has put up a team-high .483 slugging percentage.
- Ernie Clement has 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks while hitting .277.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/29/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 10/28/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!