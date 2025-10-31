MLB
Friday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 31
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today. Take a look at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Blue Jays (94-68), Dodgers (93-69)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.29%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 45.71%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.