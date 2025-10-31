MLB
Friday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 31
Will Shohei Ohtani or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 31, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 55 HR in 158 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 147 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 150 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 96 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 139 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 108 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 132 games (has homered in 1.4% of games)