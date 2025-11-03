3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Monday 11/3/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Wizards at Knicks

I can get behind the under for a total set this high when the New York Knicks are involved.

Total Points Under Nov 4 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Knicks have never been known for their high-scoring games. Last season, the team ranked 26th in pace and their contests averaged 227.5 points. Even with playing in a league-high eight overtime battles, 65.8% of their games fell below 234.5 points.

The start of this season was no different. New York's first four games totaled a tame 230, 200, 222, and 232 points. But then, they played back-to-back games against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have long been a points-friendly team, but it was hot shooting from both sides that left the Knicks with high-scoring games their last two times out. Chicago and New York each shot at least 40.0% from three in both of those contests and they combined to go a head-turning 72 for 164 (43.9%) from long distance.

Fiery shooting -- both for and against the Knicks -- might not stick for much longer, and it may have resulted in this over/under being set higher than it should be.

Of course, the Washington Wizards are always at risk of playing the spoiler. A fast-paced team that isn't interested in playing defense is scary when we're looking for an under. That said, the superior team is typically more suited to impose their tempo, so the snail-like Knicks could win out in that regard tonight. Plus, Washington's offense has been limited to 94 and 108 points across their last two games -- both against two good defenses (Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic) -- proving their layup line tendencies don't always work against stiff competition.

Pistons at Grizzlies

The Detroit Pistons' season-opening loss to the Bulls looks better now that we've seen Chicago start the season 5-1, and Detroit's gotten back on track with ease. Motor City has won four of their last five games, including impressive wins over the Houston Rockets and Magic.

The Pistons enter Monday with a +3.0 net rating while the opposing Memphis Grizzlies sport a -4.4 net rating.

Spread Betting Detroit Pistons Nov 4 1:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

None of Memphis' three wins -- New Orleans Pelicans (-17.4 net rating), Indiana Pacers (-8.9), Phoenix Suns (-2.4) -- have come against strong groups while their four losses were dropped by a minimum of five points and an average of 15.8 points.

The vibes are already horrible for the Grizzlies after Ja Morant was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. Morant's eligible to return tonight, but he'll be met with a seventh-ranked Pistons defense that rosters Ausar Thompson. Considering the impetus of Morant's suspension -- his offensive struggles during Friday's game led to a quit on the defensive end and some choice postgame comments -- Thompson and company have a chance to twist the knife tonight. I think Detroit will take advantage and cover a 4.5-point spread.

Kings at Nuggets

A matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets is the reason why we watch league pass. Both teams are really fun and might just deliver an over.

Total Points Over Nov 4 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nuggets were a barnburner machine a season ago, ranking 4th on offense, 21st on defense, and 8th in pace. They're third in offensive rating this season, though they're up at fourth in defensive rating, too. I think we know which early-season metric is more trustworthy. It's easier to appear as an elite defense when one of your five games came against the Pelicans and you saw the Minnesota Timberwolves without Anthony Edwards. It hasn't hurt that their opponents are shooting a cold 31.2% from distance.

While Denver's defense could be due for some form of comeuppance, the offense is quite possibly the easiest unit to trust in the league past the Thunder. Denver averaged 122.8 points at home last season and could truly lay the hammer against a Kings group that's 27th in defensive rating.

Sacramento's coming off a 135-point outburst against the Milwaukee Bucks. The market is currently operating under the assumption that Zach LaVine (back; questionable) will play, though I'd maybe hold out for confirmation on his status considering he's Sacramento's main offensive force.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.