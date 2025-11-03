10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 10

Following Week 9, this week's top waiver wire targets are highlighted by players in receiving games. Rising volumes for several wide receivers should keep up due to injuries. A pair of intriguing tight ends make the list, as well. Running back targets are taking a backseat with few options available.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 10.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

J.J. McCarthy, Vikings

J.J. McCarthy returned from injury in Week 9, making his first start since Week 2. In the underdog role, McCarthy helped engineer a 27-24 upset win over the Detroit Lions while recording 19.9 fantasy points (QB12). Similar to Week 1's 23.2 fantasy points, McCarthy brought production on the ground by recording one rushing touchdown. Plus, he totaled a career-high nine rushing attempts. With this kind of rushing upside, McCarthy already deserves attention on the waiver wire.

The Minnesota Vikings' QB was up and down in the passing game by completing 14 of 25 passes while recording 143 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He still passes the eye test at times, ripping some impressive throws. Plus, a young quarterback throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison certainly provides some hope. McCarthy has logged at least 19.9 fantasy points in two of three starts. According to Yahoo Sports, his extended absence has dropped his roster percentage to 29%.

Marcus Mariota, Commanders

In Sunday Night Football's 38-14 deflating loss against the Seattle Seahawks, Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow. Marcus Mariota should be the Washington Commanders' starter for a few games. In Weeks 3 and 4, he averaged 18.8 fantasy points per game. Week 8's start didn't bring as many fantasy points (13.3), but he still flashed fantasy upside by recording eight rushing attempts.

Mariota's 5% roster percentage is bound to rise due to his rushing upside. Over three starts, he's totaled 5.3 carries and 29.3 rushing yards per game. Mariota also sported a 30.0% red zone rushing attempt share during that span. He probably won't become a week-to-week starter, but Mariota could at least become a solid backup QB or streaming option for fantasy football.

Others to Consider:

Aaron Rodgers (at Los Angeles Chargers), Michael Penix Jr. (vs. Indianapolis), Geno Smith (at Denver)

Running Backs

Devin Singletary, Giants

Following Week 9, we have one of the weakest groups of running backs on the waiver wire in recent memory. Devin Singletary stands out as the top option with the New York Giants still sorting through their backfield since the season-ending injury of Cam Skattebo. In Week 8, Singletary touted a 16.0% snap rate. In New York's first full game without Skattebo, Singletary saw his snap share jump to 55.4% compared to Tyrone Tracy Jr. posting a 44.6% snap share.

The touches were nearly even as Singletary sported 12.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) compared to Tracy's mark of 13.0. This led to only 6.1 fantasy points for Singletary, but his jump in snaps is still worth a look. Furthermore, Singletary dominated the red zone work in Week 9 with a 100.0% red zone snap rate while Tracy didn't take one snap in the red zone. Furthermore, Singletary posted a 33.3% red zone rushing attempt share. If this kind of share continues, Singletary's 5% roster percentage should quickly increase.

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons

We know Bijan Robinson is the clear-cut RB1 for the Atlanta Falcons. As one of the league's top tailbacks, this isn't going to change as he touts a 79.5% snap rate over the previous four games. Tyler Allgeier is simply a stash as a high-end handcuff. His snap share is only 31.4% since Week 6 while posting 6.5 adjusted opportunities and 4.9 fantasy points per game.

The Falcons carry the league's 14th-highest rush-play rate, meaning Allgeier would become an immediate weekly starter if Robinson was absent. However, Robinson has yet to miss a game in his career. Allgeier's roster percentage sits at 36%.

Others to Consider:

Isaiah Davis (vs. Cleveland), Dylan Sampson (at New York Jets), Devin Neal (at Carolina)

Wide Receivers

Alec Pierce, Colts

In Week 9, Alec Pierce turned in his best fantasy performance of the season with six receptions for 115 receiving yards and 14.5 fantasy points (WR14). This came with a season-high 13 targets, as well. Pierce has now recorded double-digit targets in two of his last three games.

In fact, Pierce touts 9.3 targets per game, a 25.9% target share, and a team-high 58.4% air yards share since Week 7. Even with the increased usage, Pierce lacks a red zone target over the previous three, though. His absurd average depth of target (aDOT) of 20.9 yards during the three-game split eases some of those worries. If Pierce continues to get this kind of volume, he carries big-time fantasy upside thanks to his lofty aDOT. Following another splash performance, his 26% roster percentage should continue to climb.

Parker Washington, Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' receiving corps is ravaged by injuries. Following a week of hype, Travis Hunter suddenly sustained a knee injury prior to Week 9. Adding insult to injury, Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) and Dyami Brown (concussion) suffered injuries on Sunday.

Parker Washington benefitted from the absences, posting an 87.0% snap share and 76.9% route rate. He would lead Jacksonville with nine targets and a 27.3% target share. After logging eight receptions for 90 receiving yards and 13.0 fantasy points, Washington should be atop the receiver adds this week -- especially with his 18% roster percentage. He's posted 9.5 targets per contest over the previous two, and that volume should continue due to injuries. Among qualifying wide receivers, Washington even leads the Jags' wideouts with 1.67 yards per route run.

Christian Watson, Packers

Christian Watson is another wideout who should see more work due to injuries. Tucker Kraft left Sunday's game with a knee injury while Matthew Golden suffered a shoulder setback. Meanwhile, Watson returned from injury in Week 8 and posted a 55.6% snap share and 62.2% route rate. This volume took another step forward on Sunday with a 65.1% snap rate and 78.9% route share.

After posting four catches for 85 receiving yards and 10.5 fantasy points in Week 8, Watson didn't provide the same production with only two receptions for 58 receiving yards and 6.8 fantasy points in Week 9. Watson's snap and route shares are still encouraging considering he recently returned from a torn ACL. Injuries to Kraft and Golden should only mean more work for Watson. He's getting healthy downfield work, as well, boasting a 36.1% air yards share paired with a 22.5 aDOT. Watson is widely available with a 28% roster rate.

Others to Consider:

Tory Horton (vs. Arizona), Tre Tucker (at Denver), Darius Slayton (at Chicago), Malik Washington (vs. Buffalo), Christian Kirk (vs. Jacksonville)

Tight Ends

Colston Loveland, Bears

Cole Kmet was absent in Week 8, allowing Colston Loveland's 47.4% snap share and 41.7% route rate to jump to 80.6% and 73.2%. Kmet returned in Week 9, but Loveland's workload stayed up with an 80.0% snap percentage and 67.4% route share. Loveland had a breakout performance, turning seven targets into six receptions, 118 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 26.8 fantasy points (TE2) -- which included the game-winning score.

Kmet leaving Sunday's game with a concussion contributed to Loveland's workload. This absence could continue into Week 10, providing Loveland with more high usage. At the very least, Loveland's 24% roster rate should rise as a quality tight end streamer against the New York Giants in Week 10.

Dalton Schultz, Texans

Since Week 7, Dalton Schultz has provided two top-10 weekly finishes. He's done so without scoring a TD, too, averaging 9.0 targets, 7.5 receptions, and 87.5 receiving yards per game over the two productive performances.

His 17.1% target share over the previous three games warrants some attention. C.J. Stroud left Sunday's game with a concussion. If he misses Week 10, Schultz could receive even more work as a safety blanket for Davis Mills. Schultz has an aDOT of 5.6 yards, and with the Houston Texans' poor pass protection, quick passes could be unavoidable with a backup QB. The veteran tight end is worth a look -- especially with a 27% roster percentage.

Others to Consider:

Harold Fannin Jr. (at New York Jets), Mason Taylor (vs. Cleveland), Cade Otton (vs. New England), Theo Johnson (at Chicago)

Defenses

Cleveland Browns

Prior to Week 9, the Cleveland Browns ranked as the third-best schedule-adjusted defense. The Browns currently sit as D/ST10 in fantasy points per game and face the New York Jets in Week 10.

The Jets have posted 21.0 points per game (ninth-fewest) and 4.9 yards per play (fifth-fewest). New York is in the bottom half of giveaways per game while allowing the third-highest sack rate. Meanwhile, Cleveland forces the 10th-most takeaways per game paired with the 3rd-highest sack rate. Following Week 9's bye, the Browns D/ST has a 31% roster percentage.

Others to Consider:

Carolina Panthers (vs. New Orleans)

