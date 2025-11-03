2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 11/4/25

The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League has arrived, pitting Europe's best sides against each other.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Tuesday's Best Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Bayern Munich at PSG

Two of Europe's powers meet up Tuesday in Paris as PSG host Bayern Munich. In a game that is -105 to go over 3.5 goals, we should see fireworks, and I like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score or assist.

Kvaratskhelia made an instant impact last year for PSG, totaling four goals and three assists over 11 Ligue 1 starts after joining the team in January. He was excellent in the Champions League, as well, scoring three times with two assists in eight starts as PSG lifted the trophy.

He has two goals and one assist through two UCL starts this campaign, and while Bayern are a tough matchup, PSG -- top scorers in the UCL thus far with 13 goals through three matches -- are -140 to go over 1.5 goals on Tuesday.

In what should be a match with a lot of chances at both ends, Kvaratskhelia can contribute to a goal.

Real Madrid at Liverpool

We get another star-studded matchup on Tuesday as Real Madrid travel to Anfield to face Liverpool. There will be gobs of attacking talent on the pitch for this one, and I think we'll see goals.

Liverpool picked up a 2-0 home win last weekend, and it was a much-needed result as the Reds had been struggling. Despite the shutout, most of the Reds' recent issues have been in defense as Liverpool had conceded multiple goals in four of their last five outings prior to the Villa win.

In attack, the Reds sit third in the Premier League in goals scored and have created at least 1.7 expected goals (xG) in all but one of their previous seven matches, per FBRef.

An out-of-form defense doesn't bode well for Liverpool headed into a date against Real Madrid. Madrid's attacking prowess -- spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, who has 13 goals through 11 La Liga starts -- has led to them amassing at least 2.3 xG in six consecutive games, including 3.6 against Barcelona.

Real Madrid's defense is playing well, but they've conceded seven goals in five away La Liga matches, so Liverpool's high-powered attack should be able to create chances, especially at Anfield.

All in all, both teams have the ability to create loads of chances, and neither defense is all that sturdy. It could be a high-scoring fixture on Tuesday night.

