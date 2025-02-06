Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 6

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP

The Portland Trail Blazers (22-29) are 1.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (25-24) on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Moda Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP. The matchup's over/under is set at 230.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1.5 230.5 -120 +102

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (56.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread 19 times this season (19-28-2).

The Trail Blazers are 30-20-1 against the spread this year.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 28 times out of 51 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 25 of 51 set point totals (49%).

Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (9-15-1) than it does in away games (10-13-1).

The Kings have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (56%) than games on the road (58.3%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (16-11-0) than on the road (14-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have finished over more often at home (16 of 27, 59.3%) than on the road (nine of 24, 37.5%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 20.6 points, 6.5 assists and 14.3 boards.

Zach LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

DeMar DeRozan averages 21.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Malik Monk is averaging 18.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.9 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija gets the Trail Blazers 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Anfernee Simons provides the Trail Blazers 18.2 points, 2.8 boards and 5 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 14.6 points, 10.4 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.2% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers get 10.3 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe provides the Trail Blazers 17.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

