Trail Blazers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Trail Blazers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (19-17) face the Portland Trail Blazers (13-24) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSUN. The matchup's point total is 215.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3.5 215.5 -168 +140

Trail Blazers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (71.1%)

Trail Blazers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat are 16-18-2 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 20 wins against the spread in 37 games this year.

Heat games have gone over the total 20 times out of 37 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 19 times in 37 opportunities (51.4%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and eight times in 19 road games.

The Heat have gone over the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 10 of 17 home matchups (58.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 19 games (52.6%).

Portland has been better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than on the road (11-9-1) this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (11 times out of 16) than on the road (eight of 21) this year.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 assists and 9.8 rebounds.

Tyler Herro averages 23.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.1% from downtown, with 3.8 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in NBA).

Terry Rozier is averaging 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 9.5 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 10.9 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gets the Trail Blazers 18.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.9 points, 10.1 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 56.9% of his shots from the field.

Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.1 points, 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Per game, Toumani Camara gives the Trail Blazers 9.6 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

