Trail Blazers vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 17

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) as 4-point favorites on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE. The matchup's over/under is 228.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4 228.5 -178 +150

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (59.6%)

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread five times this season (5-8-0).

The Trail Blazers have seven wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Hawks games have gone over the total 11 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total 53.8% of the time (seven out of 13 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-2-0) than it has in home games (2-6-0).

In terms of point totals, the Hawks hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total six times in eight opportunities this season (75%). In away games, they have hit the over five times in five opportunities (100%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (4-3-0). On the road, it is .500 (3-2-1).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (four of seven, 57.1%) than away (three of six, 50%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 10.4 boards and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Trae Young averages 23.4 points, 4 boards and 11.3 assists, shooting 38.1% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 28.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Clint Capela averages 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 64.6% from the floor (third in league).

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jerami Grant averages 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 38.5% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.3 points, 10.5 boards and 1 assists. He is also making 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

Anfernee Simons averages 16.3 points, 2 boards and 4.3 assists. He is sinking 38.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers receive 9.5 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 5.5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Scoot Henderson averages 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is draining 41.9% of his shots from the floor.

