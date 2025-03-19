Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-26) are favored by 4.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (30-39) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -4.5 236.5 -200 +168

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (71.7%)

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 37-29-3 against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 69 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.

This season, 41 of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total.

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 47.8% of the time this year (33 of 69 games with a set point total).

Memphis sports a worse record against the spread in home games (18-17-1) than it does in road games (19-12-2).

In home games, the Grizzlies eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (18 of 36 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 69.7% of games (23 of 33).

This season, Portland is 20-14-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-15-1 ATS (.543).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 17 of 34) compared to away (45.7%, 16 of 35).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.5 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists for the Trail Blazers.

Per game, Deni Avdija provides the Trail Blazers 15.3 points, 6.7 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are getting 17.5 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

The Trail Blazers get 10.8 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Trail Blazers receive 12.8 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 3.1 boards and 5 assists.

