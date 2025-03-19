Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-26) are favored by 4.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (30-39) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|236.5
|-200
|+168
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Grizzlies win (71.7%)
Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies are 37-29-3 against the spread this season.
- In the Trail Blazers' 69 games this season, they have 39 wins against the spread.
- This season, 41 of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total.
- The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under 47.8% of the time this year (33 of 69 games with a set point total).
- Memphis sports a worse record against the spread in home games (18-17-1) than it does in road games (19-12-2).
- In home games, the Grizzlies eclipse the over/under 50% of the time (18 of 36 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 69.7% of games (23 of 33).
- This season, Portland is 20-14-0 at home against the spread (.588 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-15-1 ATS (.543).
- In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 17 of 34) compared to away (45.7%, 16 of 35).
Grizzlies Leaders
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).
- Desmond Bane is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Santi Aldama is averaging 12.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Wells is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Trail Blazers Leaders
- Anfernee Simons is averaging 19.5 points, 2.7 boards and 4.8 assists for the Trail Blazers.
- Per game, Deni Avdija provides the Trail Blazers 15.3 points, 6.7 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- The Trail Blazers are getting 17.5 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.
- The Trail Blazers get 10.8 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists.
- The Trail Blazers receive 12.8 points per game from Scoot Henderson, plus 3.1 boards and 5 assists.
