Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KATU and FDSSE

The Portland Trail Blazers (3-7) are only 2-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) at Moda Center on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE. The over/under is 224.5 for the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2 -110 -110 224.5 -110 -110 -138 +118

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (57.8%)

Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 6-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, seven of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the point total 60% of the time this season (six of 10 games with a set point total).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread at home (4-2-0) than it has in road games (2-1-1).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (66.7%) than games on the road (75%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. It is 2-2-0 ATS on its home court and 3-2-1 on the road.

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 75% of the time at home (three of four), and 50% of the time away (three of six).

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant averages 20.6 points, 5 rebounds and 9.1 assists.

Santi Aldama is averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 11.6 points, 6.9 assists and 4.2 boards.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Zach Edey's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 6.7 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 64% from the field (eighth in NBA).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton averages 14 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 10.8 boards and 1 assists.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

The Trail Blazers get 18.9 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.3 rebounds and 5 assists.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 6 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 36.8% of his shots from the field.

The Trail Blazers are getting 12.5 points, 3.1 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

