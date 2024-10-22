menu item
Top 10 Most Exciting Teams to Watch With NBA League Pass

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

The NBA is finally here! Liv Mood is sharing her top 10 NBA teams that she's most excited to watch this season.

Even better, FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3 month trial of NBA League Pass. From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass! See full terms and conditions.

Check out Liv's top 10 and follow FanDuel Sportsbook on X for more:

Liv Mood's Top 10 NBA Teams to Watch

1. Boston Celtics

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. New York Knicks

4. Denver Nuggets

5. Milwaukee Bucks

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

7. Memphis Grizzlies

8. Dallas Mavericks

9. Philadelphia 76ers

10. Los Angeles Lakers

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

