FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Golf iconGolf

Explore Golf

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Golf

Tommy Fleetwood Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tommy Fleetwood Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Tommy Fleetwood 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Fleetwood's odds to win the Masters are set at +3500, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 13th and suggests an implied probability of 2.8%.

Tommy Fleetwood Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Fleetwood has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024T3
202333
2022T14
2021T46
2020T19
2019T36
2018T17

Fleetwood has made seven of eight cuts at Augusta National, including seven straight.

He has been under par in 40.0% of his career rounds at Augusta. Since 2007, all golfers are breaking par at just a 29.9% rate.

Tommy Fleetwood Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Fleetwood had finished top-25 in six straight events until a T62 at the Valero Texas Open last week.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
4/6/25Valero Texas OpenPGAT62
3/23/25Valspar ChampionshipPGAT16
3/16/25THE PLAYERS ChampionshipPGAT14
3/9/25Arnold Palmer InvitationalPGAT11
2/16/25The Genesis InvitationalPGAT5
2/2/25AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmPGAT22
1/19/25Hero Dubai Desert ClassicDPTT21

Tommy Fleetwood 2025 Key Stats

Here are Fleetwood's PGA Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat
Value
Rank
SG: Total1.1319th
SG: Tee-to-Green1.0614th
SG: Off-the-Tee0.2548th
SG: Approach the Green0.7411th
SG: Around-the-Green0.0781st
SG: Putting0.0784th
Driving Distance294.8143rd

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup