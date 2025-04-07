Tommy Fleetwood Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Tommy Fleetwood 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Fleetwood's odds to win the Masters are set at +3500, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 13th and suggests an implied probability of 2.8%.

Tommy Fleetwood Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Fleetwood has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T3 2023 33 2022 T14 2021 T46 2020 T19 2019 T36 2018 T17 View Full Table ChevronDown

Fleetwood has made seven of eight cuts at Augusta National, including seven straight.

He has been under par in 40.0% of his career rounds at Augusta. Since 2007, all golfers are breaking par at just a 29.9% rate.

Tommy Fleetwood Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Fleetwood had finished top-25 in six straight events until a T62 at the Valero Texas Open last week.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 Valero Texas Open PGA T62 3/23/25 Valspar Championship PGA T16 3/16/25 THE PLAYERS Championship PGA T14 3/9/25 Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA T11 2/16/25 The Genesis Invitational PGA T5 2/2/25 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA T22 1/19/25 Hero Dubai Desert Classic DPT T21

Tommy Fleetwood 2025 Key Stats

Here are Fleetwood's PGA Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stat Value Rank SG: Total 1.13 19th SG: Tee-to-Green 1.06 14th SG: Off-the-Tee 0.25 48th SG: Approach the Green 0.74 11th SG: Around-the-Green 0.07 81st SG: Putting 0.07 84th Driving Distance 294.8 143rd View Full Table ChevronDown

Get a No Sweat Token to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

For all golf betting odds and Masters betting odds, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.