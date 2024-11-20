Today's NBA Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Every Game (11/20/24)

Wednesday's NBA slate features eight games across the league with marquee games on ESPN between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Here are the NBA betting odds for each game.

All NBA predictions via numberFire.

Bulls at Bucks Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Bucks (68.8%)

The 6-9 Bulls will take on the 5-9 Bucks in a matchup between struggling Central Division squads looking to string together a two-game win streak.

Back on October 25th, these two teams met in Milwaukee, and the Bulls won 133-122 behind a 35-point performance from Coby White. Zach LaVine (25) and Nikola Vucevic (22) also cleared 20 in the meeting.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 38 on 23 shots, and Damian Lillard scored 28 on 21 attempts, but it wasn't enough.

Pelicans at Cavaliers Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Cavaliers (65.2%)

The Cavaliers finally lost a game last night against the Celtics but remain unbeaten at home (8-0). The Pelicans are just 1-6 on the road and 4-11 overall for the season. New Orleans' net rating on the road is a league-worst -20.6. Cleveland, at home, has a +12.6 net rating -- second-best in the Association.

This is a rematch, too.

Back on November 6th, Cleveland went to New Orleans and won 131-122.

Each team shot at least 48.1% from beyond the arc, but the Cavaliers dominated the glass (46-33) and in the paint (64 points to 50) in the first matchup.

Trail Blazers at Thunder Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Thunder (86.8%)

Despite a 6-8 record, the Trail Blazers are on a three-game win streak, beating the Timberwolves twice (122-108 and 106-98 at home) and the Hawks (114-110 also at home). This game ends Portland's four-game home stand and starts a five-game road trip.

Oklahoma City has dropped two straight to fall to 11-4 on the year, but they're 7-2 at home and 8-4 against Western Conference teams. Only the Cavs (+11.4) have a better point differential than the Thunder (+10.7) this season.

On November 1st, the Thunder beat the Trail Blazers 137-114 in Portland. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points and added 7 rebounds and 6 assists to a robust stat line.

Pacers at Rockets Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Rockets (64.1%)

Both sides here will be looking to avoid starting a losing streak after each side lost on Monday. The Pacers lost 130-119 in Toronto, and the Rockets lost 101-100 in Milwaukee.

Indiana is only 2-6 on the road with a -7.8 net rating.

Houston is 6-2 in the Toyota Center this year. They're fifth in net rating (+10.9) at home, fifth-best in the NBA.

These two will rematch once more on March 4th.

76ers at Grizzlies Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: 76ers (55.2%)

The Grizzlies beat the 76ers 124-107 in Philadelphia back on November 2nd in a pretty dominant performance.

In that game, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies in scoring (27 points), but Jay Huff also dropped 10 points in 14 minutes off the bench while going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The 76ers shot just 40.4% from the field and let up 70 points in the paint defensively (while scoring just 34 of their own). Memphis also out-scored Philadelphia 27-15 in transition.

With Joel Embiid and Paul George in the lineup for tonight, things could be different for the reeling 76ers, who are just 2-11 on the year and 1-6 on the road.

Knicks at Suns Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Suns (54.3%)

The Knicks and Suns look to climb their respective conference playoff standings with wins tonight, but the teams are trending in opposite directions.

The Knicks (currently fourth in the Eastern Conference) have won three straight games; Phoenix (the current 6 seed in the Western Conference) have lost four straight games.

Despite a 9-6 record, Phoenix has a -1.5 point differential, as well. They're 4-1 in three-point games and only 5-6 in games against teams with a winning record.

We won't see this matchup again until April 6th.

Hawks at Warriors Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Warriors (77.3%)

The Warriors are back on top in the West and are undefeated against teams below .500. The Hawks are 7-8 so far this season and hold a -3.4 point differential.

Despite a loss last time out (102-99 to the Clippers), the Warriors are 8-2 in their last 10 games and 4-1 overall at the Chase Center.

There should be plenty of points here, as this game is tied for the highest total of the night.

Magic at Clippers Betting Odds

Moneyline Total Points Spread Betting Orlando Magic @ Los Angeles Clippers Nov 21 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

numberFire Prediction: Clippers (62.6%)

This game stands out as a low-scoring affair compared to the rest of tonight's action, which isn't a surprise, as the Magic are second in defensive rating and the Clippers are seventh.

They also both operate at below-average paces.

Despite a 9-6 overall record, the Magic are only 2-6 on the road and have a -5.0 away net rating. Orlando is also 1-4 against teams above .500.

The Clippers enter this game 8-7 but are 4-6 against teams with a winning record.

From the opening tip to unbelievable buzzer beaters, you can watch it all with NBA League Pass on us! All FanDuel customers who bet $5 will get a 3-month trial of NBA League Pass. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.



