2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Lynx on Sunday 8/24/25

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Lynx

The wheels are starting to fall off the bus for Stephanie White's squad in a disastrous campaign relative to expectations -- mostly without Caitlin Clark (groin).

Indiana's calling card earlier this year was defense, but over every team's respective last 10 games, the Fever are arguably the softest matchup for points in the ladies' Association. Playing at the league's quickest pace (96.7), they've tumbled to 10th in defensive rating (107.2 DRTG) in this time. That's wrapped into 87.5 PPG allowed in their last 10.

Minnesota helped do some of the damage. They mustered 95 points in a win on Friday, and the Lynx have posted at least 85 points in four of their last seven. It also can't hurt that MVP candidate Napheesa Collier (knee) could be set to return in a limited role in a potential return from injury on Sunday.

It's tough to tell how Indiana's scoring attack will travel with Clark, Aari McDonald (foot), Sophie Cunningham (knee), and Odyssey Sims (personal) all potentially out of action. Rather than laying a huge spread of 9.5 points, I'm backing the Lynx's offense only.

It can be tough to pinpoint when Alanna Smith is going to pop up offensively, but I'll take my shot in this one when she's definitely due for a bit more playing time.

Smith's workload (25 minutes) definitely suffered as center Jessica Shepard enjoyed a career-best night with her first ever triple-double. Even in a repeat matchup, Shepard needed 40 minutes and 90.9% shooting to meet the threshold. Friday's star is also the likeliest victim to Collier's return, as well.

Meanwhile, Smith had topped 32 minutes in five straight games prior to Friday, and she's averaged 12.8 points per 36 minutes with despite a middling usage rate (16.9%) this season. Her scoring role is less effected by Collier's ball-dominant tendencies than most.

Rotowire projects 11.6 points in 32.0 minutes for Smith while also projecting Phee to return. That provides some confidence this prop has been set too low.

