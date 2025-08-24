3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 8/24/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Best bets for Sunday's featured Lynx-Fever contest are also available.

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

This is a tough scheduling spot for the Washington Mystics. Even without travel, they played the Aces on Saturday when the Seattle Storm played Friday, and the Storm are particularly well-rested off a 35-point win.

The Storm are also starting to flex their veteran might with a +2.3 net rating (NRTG) to Washington's -6.2 over each team's respective last 10 games. All season, the Storm have actually had a better NRTG on the road (+5.5) than at home (+1.7), too. So, factoring travel with venue, that's still an edge to Seattle.

D.C. will be especially tough-tasked considering they've shot the ball better (54.7 eFG%) than Seattle (54.1 eFG%) in this stretch and still gotten smashed via results.

Washington has bizarrely had Seattle's number to win the last three meetings, but that was with a different cast of characters before the 'Stics' deadline shuffle. I will take the playoff-bound squad on a rest advantage.

Golden State Valkyries at Dallas Wings

I know the Dallas Wings just lost by 35 and are 9-28 on the year, but they should be favored in this battle with the Golden State Valkyries.

Golden State has proven all season they don't travel well away from their excellent, inaugural season home crowd. They've got a +6.1 NRTG at home; it's -4.3 on the road. Their defensive rating away from Chase Center (105.0) is fifth-worst in the W, as well.

The injury bug has also bitten the Valks hard. With Kayla Thornton (leg) done for the year, the team saw Tiffany Hayes (knee) and Carla Leite (ankle) go down on Friday. Hayes' injury looked extremely serious, and Leite's was enough to believe her Sunday tilt is greatly in jeopardy.

With the Valkyries entering on a three-game skid, we've seen enough from Paige Bueckers' rookie season to think the Wings can beat this wounded squad.

Dallas lost Li Yueru (knee) for the season, but replacing her in the frontcourt with Maddy Siegrist gives Dallas hope of having a building block next to Bueckers.

Siegrist has averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per 36 minutes since returning from injury, crawling her way upwards of 33 minutes in four of her last five games. The efficiency has also been there as her 54.1 eFG% this season leads the Dallas rotation.

Golden State gives up the second-most second-chance points per game in the league (11.9) away from home, so their natural battle with size seems to be more of an uphill climb without the extra intensity in the building.

Rotowire projects Siegrist for 15.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in 32.0 minutes on Sunday.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

