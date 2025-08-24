Giants vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Giants vs Brewers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (62-68) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-49)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

SF: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | MIL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 10-6, 2.85 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)

The Giants will give the ball to Robbie Ray (10-6), while the Brewers' starter has not yet been announced. Ray and his team have a record of 16-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Ray's team has been victorious in 70.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-5.

Giants vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (59%)

Giants vs Brewers Moneyline

The Giants vs Brewers moneyline has San Francisco as a -112 favorite, while Milwaukee is a -104 underdog at home.

Giants vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -176.

Giants vs Brewers Over/Under

The Giants-Brewers contest on Aug. 24 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Giants have won in 39, or 50%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 38 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 130 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 56-74-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have a 31-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 54.4% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 26-25 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (51%).

In the 128 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-64-1).

The Brewers have covered 57.8% of their games this season, going 74-54-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.374) and total hits (123) this season. He's batting .252 batting average while slugging .463.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .259 with 29 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualified batters.

Willy Adames is batting .222 with a .407 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to 38 extra-base hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, 26 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 52nd in slugging.

William Contreras has 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 72 walks while batting .256. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has racked up a slugging percentage of .428, a team-high for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick's .362 on-base percentage paces his team.

Giants vs Brewers Head to Head

8/23/2025: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2025: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/24/2025: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

