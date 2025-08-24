2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Red Sox at Yankees on Sunday 8/24/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees?

A dismal August for the Yanks has continued in this rivalry series. Boston has taken the first three off New York in their building, but the team is turning to its ace in hopes to buck the trend.

We're going to run through my favorites. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Red Sox at Yankees

New York Yankees Total Runs Over Aug 24 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Murphy's Law seems to have hit the Yankees' pitching staff this series -- and really this month. I don't really want to pay elevated moneyline prices that they'll do their job or bet this full game total to assume Carlos Rodon doesn't.

Instead, we just haven't seen enough from Dustin May's Boston renaissance to assume he's shutting down an offense tied for 13th in OPS against righties over the past 30 days (.740) in primetime. May's hard-contact rate allowed (51.2%) has actually been worse with the Sox than when he had an ugly 4.85 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The true blight on Boston's pitching outlook, though, is their rotten 'pen. The Red Sox's 3.94 reliever skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) in the past month is second-worst in MLB.

New York has totaled 4.97 runs per game at home this year, and this seems to be a plus matchup throughout. I'll take the over, which does likely result in a much-needed win when paired with Rodon's 2.84 home ERA.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Cody Bellinger +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Projected to hit third, why is Cody Bellinger so distant for a run?

Belly's on-base percentage (.268 OBP) against righties over the past 30 days isn't awesome, but he's regularly putting himself in scoring position with a .238 ISO. Sandwiched between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, that'll play. He's scored 8 runs over his last 88 plate appearances (PAs) in the split.

May also throws a sinker (34.1% rate) as his primary fastball, and Bellinger has hit .382 off the pitch this season.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 0.68 runs from the outfielder on Sunday, implying closer to +103 odds.

Which bets stand out to you today?

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.