5 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 8/24/25

In a given MLB slate, you've got tons of markets to dig through, from totals to home runs and strikeout props.

Which bets stand out for today's games?

Below, I'm going to run through my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can get additional insights from our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have 17 runs in this series. They've also got zero wins. Luckily, they've got an adult, a stopper, and one of the best stories in baseball wrapped into one to buck that trend today.

Trevor Rogers has come back from Triple-A to post a 1.41 ERA in a sample that's ballooned to 76.1 IP. His skill-interactive ERA (3.62 SIERA) would rank 18th in baseball if he qualified, so it's no fluke.

Meanwhile, it hasn't been quite the breakout campaign that many hoped from Spencer Arrighetti of the Houston Astros. Arrighetti's 5.32 SIERA is awful, and he's permitted 1.54 HR/9.

We've fully seen in the series that both of these offenses can score. Considering Houston also has MLB's ninth-worst bullpen xFIP over the past month (4.23), I'll pick the O's to ride another Rogers quality start to a win by two-plus.

Colton Cowser has definitely played a part in Baltimore's offensive resurgence.

The outfielder has shown lambasted righties in his 50 plate appearances (PAs) against since returning, amassing .729 OPS and .182 ISO. His flyball (42.3%) and hard-hit (50.8%) rates in these parameters suggest better days ahead, too.

You'll definitely want a lefty against Arrighetti, who permits a 42.5% hard-hit rate to opposite-handed batters compared to a quite excellent 26.7% to righties. Sorry, Ryan Mountcastle.

Cowser's 12.0% walk rate in the past month against righties is definitely priced into this prop, but he's making excellent hard contact. Our MLB player prop projections don't love a homer (0.18) compared to his odds, but at 1.77 median total bases, we'd have set him closer to -112 to pick this up.

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins

Eury Perez isn't close to the worst pitcher I'll target this season, but keeping the high-octane Toronto Blue Jays' team total below four is a bit much.

Perez's 4.04 SIERA is a product of an excellent 12.7% swinging-strike rate (SwStr%). He's got great stuff. The problem is when contact is made, which is why he enters this one giving up over 10 earned in his last three starts.

Toronto's .824 team OPS against righties is fourth-best in baseball over the past 30 days. They've hit the second-most bombs (34) off righties in this time, so this prop -- conceivably a pair of swings from cashing -- seems mind-boggling.

The Miami Marlins 'pen isn't a savior for this line, with MLB's 11th-worst SIERA over the past month (3.80) themselves, either.

One of authors of the Jays' gaudy numbers in this split is outfielder Daulton Varsho.

I don't normally hop on these home run binges, but Varsho's 1.023 OPS, .457 ISO, 53.3% flyball rate, and 41.2% hard-hit rate against righties in the past 30 days look like an Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani figure, so he's definitely picked up the price tag for good reason.

Perez has been extremely fortunate to allow just an 8.0% homer-to-flyball ratio when his flyball rate against righties (51.0%) is gigantic. Perez's hard-hit rate (43.0%) is also just 27th percentile in MLB. He's a sleeping dinger target.

At 0.40 median home runs, our projections see Varsho as today's most likely home run hitter. Perez's good fortune has kept this market a bit longer than it should be.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the San Diego Padres in their building last weekend. San Diego is looking to return the favor today.

As usual, it's a tremendous pitching matchup today between the two squads. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3.38 SIERA) gets the ball for L.A., but I'll give the slightest of edges to San Diego's Nick Pivetta (3.59 SIERA) in these circumstances. He's been lights out at Petco with a 3.62 xFIP there compared to 4.64 on the road, allowing one earned run or fewer in six of his last seven home starts.

Surprisingly, the Friars (.791 OPS) have had a better go against right-handed pitching than the Dodgers (.740) over the past 30 days. Unsurprisingly, San Diego's bullpen (2.73 SIERA) has had a massive advantage over Los Angeles' (3.87) in this same time frame.

I'm busting out the brooms if Pivetta can keep his positive trend in Sunny San Diego going.

