NBA

Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 10/30/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Boston at Indiana

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Boston Celtics
@
Indiana Pacers
Oct 30 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson TatumJayson Tatum
CAl HorfordAl Horford

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew NembhardAndrew Nembhard
SFAaron NesmithAaron Nesmith
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles Turner (Q)Myles Turner

Toronto at Charlotte

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Toronto Raptors
@
Charlotte Hornets
Oct 30 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDavion MitchellDavion Mitchell
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFOchai Agbaji*Scottie Barnes
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

  • Scottie Barnes is listed as out for tonight, so Ochai Agbaji is expected to start.

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLaMelo BallLaMelo Ball
SGSeth CurrySeth Curry
SFMiles BridgesMiles Bridges
PFCody MartinCody Martin
CNick RichardsNick Richards

Atlanta at Washington

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Atlanta Hawks
@
Washington Wizards
Oct 30 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTrae YoungTrae Young
SGZaccharie RisacherDyson Daniels
SFDe'Andre Hunter* (Q)Zaccharie Risacher
PFJalen JohnsonJalen Johnson
CClint CapelaClint Capela

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
SFCarlton Carrington*Kyle Kuzma
PFAlex SarrAlex Sarr
CJonas ValanciunasJonas Valanciunas

  • Kyle Kuzma is out.

Detroit at Philadelphia

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Detroit Pistons
@
Philadelphia 76ers
Oct 30 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKyle LowryKyle Lowry
SGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SFKelly OubreKelly Oubre
PFCaleb MartinCaleb Martin
CAndre DrummondAndre Drummond

LA Lakers at Cleveland

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Los Angeles Lakers
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Oct 30 11:10pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGD'Angelo Russell (Q)D'Angelo Russell
SGAustin Reaves (Q)Austin Reaves
SFRui HachimuraRui Hachimura
PFLeBron JamesLeBron James
CAnthony DavisAnthony Davis

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFDean WadeDean Wade
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

New York at Miami

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New York Knicks
@
Miami Heat
Oct 30 11:40pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
PFJosh Hart (Q)Josh Hart
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTerry RozierTerry Rozier
SGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SFJimmy ButlerJimmy Butler
PFNikola JovicNikola Jovic
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Orlando at Chicago

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
Chicago Bulls
Oct 31 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFFranz Wagner (Q)Franz Wagner
PFPaolo BancheroPaolo Banchero
CWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCoby WhiteCoby White
SGJosh GiddeyJosh Giddey
SFZach LaVineZach LaVine
PFPatrick WilliamsPatrick Williams
CNikola VucevicNikola Vucevic

Brooklyn at Memphis

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Brooklyn Nets
@
Memphis Grizzlies
Oct 31 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDorian Finney-SmithDorian Finney-Smith
SGDennis SchroderDennis Schroder
SFCameron ThomasCameron Thomas
PFCameron JohnsonCameron Johnson
CBen Simmons* (Q)Noah Clowney

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa Morant* (Q)Marcus Smart
SGDesmond BaneDesmond Bane
SFSanti AldamaSanti Aldama
PFJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.
CZach Edey (Q)Zach Edey

San Antonio at Oklahoma City

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

San Antonio Spurs
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oct 31 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGJulian ChampagnieJulian Champagnie
SFHarrison BarnesHarrison Barnes
PFJeremy SochanJeremy Sochan
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGAaron WigginsAaron Wiggins
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CChet HolmgrenChet Holmgren

New Orleans at Golden State

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

New Orleans Pelicans
@
Golden State Warriors
Oct 31 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGC.J. McCollumC.J. McCollum
SGHerbert Jones (O)Herbert Jones
SFBrandon IngramBrandon Ingram
PFZion WilliamsonZion Williamson
CDaniel TheisDaniel Theis

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGGary Payton II*Brandin Podziemski
SGAndrew Wiggins* (Q)Buddy Hield
SFJonathan KumingaJonathan Kuminga
PFDraymond GreenDraymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Portland at LA Clippers

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Portland Trail Blazers
@
Los Angeles Clippers
Oct 31 2:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGToumani CamaraToumani Camara
SFDeni AvdijaDeni Avdija
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGTerance MannTerance Mann
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

It's time for an NBA Reward Stack! Get two 50% Profit Boost Tokens to use on any NBA games happening October 30th! One can be used for a 3+ leg SGP and the other or a 2+ leg "To Record a Double-Double" parlay. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

