Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 10/30/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Boston at Indiana

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SG Derrick White Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum Jayson Tatum C Al Horford Al Horford

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard Andrew Nembhard SF Aaron Nesmith Aaron Nesmith PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner (Q) Myles Turner

Toronto at Charlotte

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Davion Mitchell Davion Mitchell SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Ochai Agbaji* Scottie Barnes C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Scottie Barnes is listed as out for tonight, so Ochai Agbaji is expected to start.

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG LaMelo Ball LaMelo Ball SG Seth Curry Seth Curry SF Miles Bridges Miles Bridges PF Cody Martin Cody Martin C Nick Richards Nick Richards

Atlanta at Washington

Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Trae Young Trae Young SG Zaccharie Risacher Dyson Daniels SF De'Andre Hunter* (Q) Zaccharie Risacher PF Jalen Johnson Jalen Johnson C Clint Capela Clint Capela

De'Andre Hunter is questionable.

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly SF Carlton Carrington* Kyle Kuzma PF Alex Sarr Alex Sarr C Jonas Valanciunas Jonas Valanciunas

Kyle Kuzma is out.

Detroit at Philadelphia

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Kyle Lowry Kyle Lowry SG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SF Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre PF Caleb Martin Caleb Martin C Andre Drummond Andre Drummond

LA Lakers at Cleveland

Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG D'Angelo Russell (Q) D'Angelo Russell SG Austin Reaves (Q) Austin Reaves SF Rui Hachimura Rui Hachimura PF LeBron James LeBron James C Anthony Davis Anthony Davis

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Dean Wade Dean Wade PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

New York at Miami

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby PF Josh Hart (Q) Josh Hart C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Terry Rozier Terry Rozier SG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SF Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler PF Nikola Jovic Nikola Jovic C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Orlando at Chicago

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Franz Wagner (Q) Franz Wagner PF Paolo Banchero Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr.

Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Coby White Coby White SG Josh Giddey Josh Giddey SF Zach LaVine Zach LaVine PF Patrick Williams Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic Nikola Vucevic

Brooklyn at Memphis

Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dorian Finney-Smith Dorian Finney-Smith SG Dennis Schroder Dennis Schroder SF Cameron Thomas Cameron Thomas PF Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson C Ben Simmons* (Q) Noah Clowney

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant* (Q) Marcus Smart SG Desmond Bane Desmond Bane SF Santi Aldama Santi Aldama PF Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. C Zach Edey (Q) Zach Edey

Ja Morant is questionable with a thigh injury.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Julian Champagnie Julian Champagnie SF Harrison Barnes Harrison Barnes PF Jeremy Sochan Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Aaron Wiggins Aaron Wiggins SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren Chet Holmgren

New Orleans at Golden State

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG C.J. McCollum C.J. McCollum SG Herbert Jones (O) Herbert Jones SF Brandon Ingram Brandon Ingram PF Zion Williamson Zion Williamson C Daniel Theis Daniel Theis

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Gary Payton II* Brandin Podziemski SG Andrew Wiggins* (Q) Buddy Hield SF Jonathan Kuminga Jonathan Kuminga PF Draymond Green Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Portland at LA Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Toumani Camara Toumani Camara SF Deni Avdija Deni Avdija PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Terance Mann Terance Mann SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

