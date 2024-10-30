Today's NBA Lineups and Notes: Wednesday 10/30/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Boston at Indiana
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Al Horford
|Al Horford
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Aaron Nesmith
|Aaron Nesmith
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner (Q)
|Myles Turner
Toronto at Charlotte
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Davion Mitchell
|Davion Mitchell
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Ochai Agbaji*
|Scottie Barnes
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
- Scottie Barnes is listed as out for tonight, so Ochai Agbaji is expected to start.
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|LaMelo Ball
|LaMelo Ball
|SG
|Seth Curry
|Seth Curry
|SF
|Miles Bridges
|Miles Bridges
|PF
|Cody Martin
|Cody Martin
|C
|Nick Richards
|Nick Richards
Atlanta at Washington
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Atlanta Hawks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Trae Young
|Trae Young
|SG
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Dyson Daniels
|SF
|De'Andre Hunter* (Q)
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Clint Capela
|Clint Capela
- De'Andre Hunter is questionable.
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|SF
|Carlton Carrington*
|Kyle Kuzma
|PF
|Alex Sarr
|Alex Sarr
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas
|Jonas Valanciunas
- Kyle Kuzma is out.
Detroit at Philadelphia
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Kyle Lowry
|SG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SF
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Caleb Martin
|C
|Andre Drummond
|Andre Drummond
LA Lakers at Cleveland
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Los Angeles Lakers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|D'Angelo Russell (Q)
|D'Angelo Russell
|SG
|Austin Reaves (Q)
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Rui Hachimura
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|LeBron James
|LeBron James
|C
|Anthony Davis
|Anthony Davis
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Dean Wade
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
New York at Miami
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|PF
|Josh Hart (Q)
|Josh Hart
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Terry Rozier
|Terry Rozier
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Nikola Jovic
|Nikola Jovic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Orlando at Chicago
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Franz Wagner (Q)
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Paolo Banchero
|Paolo Banchero
|C
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
Chicago Bulls Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Coby White
|Coby White
|SG
|Josh Giddey
|Josh Giddey
|SF
|Zach LaVine
|Zach LaVine
|PF
|Patrick Williams
|Patrick Williams
|C
|Nikola Vucevic
|Nikola Vucevic
Brooklyn at Memphis
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Brooklyn Nets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|SG
|Dennis Schroder
|Dennis Schroder
|SF
|Cameron Thomas
|Cameron Thomas
|PF
|Cameron Johnson
|Cameron Johnson
|C
|Ben Simmons* (Q)
|Noah Clowney
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant* (Q)
|Marcus Smart
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|Desmond Bane
|SF
|Santi Aldama
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Zach Edey (Q)
|Zach Edey
- Ja Morant is questionable with a thigh injury.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Julian Champagnie
|Julian Champagnie
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|Harrison Barnes
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan
|Jeremy Sochan
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Aaron Wiggins
|Aaron Wiggins
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Chet Holmgren
|Chet Holmgren
New Orleans at Golden State
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|C.J. McCollum
|C.J. McCollum
|SG
|Herbert Jones (O)
|Herbert Jones
|SF
|Brandon Ingram
|Brandon Ingram
|PF
|Zion Williamson
|Zion Williamson
|C
|Daniel Theis
|Daniel Theis
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Gary Payton II*
|Brandin Podziemski
|SG
|Andrew Wiggins* (Q)
|Buddy Hield
|SF
|Jonathan Kuminga
|Jonathan Kuminga
|PF
|Draymond Green
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Portland at LA Clippers
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|SF
|Deni Avdija
|Deni Avdija
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Terance Mann
|Terance Mann
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
It’s time for an NBA Reward Stack! Get two 50% Profit Boost Tokens to use on any NBA games happening October 30th! One can be used for a 3+ leg SGP and the other or a 2+ leg "To Record a Double-Double" parlay. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.