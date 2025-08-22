Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 2

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 2

Wolves at Bournemouth

Prior to Matchweek 1, I was worried about Wolves this season, pegging their EPL relegation odds as one of my favorite futures bets.

Well, nothing I saw from Wolves in a 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City changed my thoughts. With the caveat that Manchester City are very good in attack, Wolves were lifeless going forward, generating only 0.6 expected goals (xG), per FBRef's xG model, and it's not like this City bunch are known for being airtight defensively.

This week, Wolves have a tough -- and far -- road trip to Bournemouth.

Despite losing 4-2 at Anfield on opening night, Bournemouth mostly impressed, going to the home of the holders and drawing 2-2 until the latter stages. The Cherries, despite losing a ton in defense this summer, look like they'll be formidable again, and this is a welcoming home opener for them.

Bournemouth should control possession and create chances in this 10 a.m. ET Saturday match.

Leeds at Arsenal

Arsenal underwhelmed -- especially in attack -- last weekend in spite of a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford as the Gunners lost the xG battle 1.5-1.3 to Manchester United. They're in a dream bounce-back spot this week.

Just about everything points toward Arsenal rolling over Leeds. Not only are Leeds a promoted side that will be on the road Saturday against one of the EPL's elite, Leeds have the rest disadvantage as they played last Monday night in the final match of the opening week.

There's a reason the Gunners are -390 moneyline favorites and are -310 to score at least two goals.

Saka can get in on the fun.

Even in a down year last campaign, he still racked up a combined 16 goals plus assists. He usually takes penalties -- I don't know if that'll change with the addition of Viktor Gyökeres -- and also handles some free kicks.

In a match where Arsenal figure to see a ton of the ball and generate loads of chances, I like these +140 odds on Saka to open his 2025-26 goal account.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.