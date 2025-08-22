4 Best NFL Preseason Week 3 Bets and Props for Saturday 8/23/25

The 2025 NFL Preseason went just as fast as it came. Most teams will likely rest starters for the vast majority of action after last week's dress rehearsals.

Rosters will trim down to 53 players next week, and some positional battles are coming down to the wire. Where can we find motivation to make a few wagers as the season inches closer?

Which bets stand out across Saturday's games in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

NFL Preseason Week 3 Betting Picks

Rams at Browns

The Cleveland Browns have perhaps tried less this preseason than any team in the NFL, but that'll change on Saturday. The starters are expected to play 25-to-30 plays for Cleveland, which is why they're the biggest favorite on the board.

Rather than lay the hook (7.5), I prefer the team total considering the offense is the side that will have way more to prove late. Joe Flacco has solidified QB1, but rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are still fighting for a job behind him. Being cut, sent to the practice squad, and serving as the direct backup to the 41-year-old are all on the table.

Considering the Los Angeles Rams are resting errybody, including even Stetson Bennett as the No. 3 quarterback, this thing could get ugly with short fields and top talent in for the Browns early.

This is an extremely attainable total of points when the Browns, marred by Gabriel's struggles last week, have still posted 26.0 PPG this preseason running Stefanski's system.

Personally, I'm not buying the bit of a cover up about Gabriel's "entertainers" comment last week, which could easily have been about his teammate as much as it was media talking heads.

Shedeur didn't exactly go out of his way to clear the air all was good with his positional competitor, so we could see some fire from he who averaged 6.0 yards per attempt (YPA) in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers' first and second stringers.

The problem? This game could be out of hand by the time Sanders takes the field. That would be plenty of run volume -- and, frankly, what Stefanski and the Browns might be banking on as the media clings to every one of Shedeur's snaps.

I still think, with such a gettable secondary from the Rams late, that Shedeur will look to make a moment just as he did in Charlotte. He's +100 to reach the 100-yard mark, and I don't know if the volume will be there. He should have another opportunity to fire a dot into the end zone in this one, though.

Jaguars at Dolphins

This is a situation where you'd hope FanDuel's market expands. I'd be fine taking the Miami Dolphins' first-half spread up to 5.5.

There's not a lot of positive momentum in South Beach, so they're looking to make some. Miami is one of few teams playing its starters -- sans De'Von Achane (groin) -- in Saturday's exhibition. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen already confirmed the Jags won't be.

How long will it take Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and preseason star Ollie Gordon II to run up a bit of a score on Jacksonville's backups? I'm not sure, especially considering McDaniel's top-notch offensive system has already run up exactly 24 points with reserves in two prior preseason contests.

Saturday is also Miami's first home preseason game, which adds a little juice. "Juice" is a theme on this betting line, but I think it's because the 'Phins starters are going to be in the game until a certain rhythm is achieved.

With a line like this, I prefer this steeper price on a first-half line than laying 6.5 points when, at some point, the Dolphins are going to pull the plug, and all bets will be off.

Chargers at 49ers

The Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers have seen what they needed to see, and that should make this preseason finale a pretty dreadful watch.

Forget Justin Herbert. We won't even see much of Trey Lance, who has dominated reserves this preseason. It'll mostly be fourth-stringer DJ Uiagalelei, whose 37.8 QBR infamously stunk up the joint for the Florida State Seminoles in college a year ago.

Kyle Shanahan is also in full rest mode, turning to Mac Jones and Carter Bradley. At this point, the Niners can barely field two wideouts -- much less extremely talented ones with no George Kittle in action.

Given Jesse Minter and Robert Saleh, two of the NFL's best defensive coordinators, are still on the sticks against what could be best described as humbling quarterback situations, I'll back the under. After all, the Niners are averaging just 14.5 PPG in their last four home preseason efforts. This isn't the time of year where Shanahan's scripts are particularly intricate.

