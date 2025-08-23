Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 23

Will Corey Seager or Kyle Higashioka hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 49 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

