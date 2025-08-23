MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 23
Will Corey Seager or Kyle Higashioka hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 49 games
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Cody Freeman (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 129 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 101 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)