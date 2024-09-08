Today's Best NFL Bets for Week 1

Week 1 lines in the NFL have been up for months, but the day is finally here. At 1:00 p.m. eastern, the first full Sunday main slate of the 2024 NFL season is finally here.

These lines have gradually shifted over time -- and even some quite a bit this week. All four of Tuesday's NFL betting picks from Jim Sannes have shifted lines, and that's the purpose of this article. If you're ready to bet the NFL right this second, you're in the right place.

Additionally, don't forget to check out FanDuel Research's NFL projections to see what numberFire's model expects from each player across key statistical categories.

Which value remains on the board in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NFL Betting Picks

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills

I just don't understand the Arizona Cardinals' status as Week 1's second-largest underdog when the Buffalo Bills have significantly more questions entering 2024.

Arizona returns Kyler Murray, who went 3-5 as a starter last year with two other one-possession losses, and the team added seven Day 1 or Day 2 picks in the draft including Marvin Harrison Jr. as a bonafide top target.

Meanwhile, the Bills' offense looks dramatically different with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis giving way to a slew of new weapons that don't have much rapport with Josh Allen at this stage. They also lost three starters out of the secondary in free agency due to cap restrictions.

At this stage, I have more confidence in the Cardinals' offense and projected improvement under defensive mind Jonathan Gannon. As we're all guessing in Week 1, I'll take a crucial number of six points with the visitors.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are two clubs that could play some ugly affairs this season.

With Jim Harbaugh joining the Chargers, he'll likely bring his patented ball control to SoFi Stadium. Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines posted the third-slowest seconds per play in FBS last year while ranking 18th of 133 FBS schools in rush rate (59.2%). Offensive coordinator Greg Roman's Baltimore Ravens were also 10th in rush rate over expectation (+4.8%) in 2022.

Meanwhile, it should be a struggle for points for the Raiders all season. Whether it's Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell, below-average quarterback play led to Las Vegas ranking 19th in Offensive Net Expected Points (NEP) per play in nine games under Antonio Pierce last season despite a 63-point effort in that span. They ranked 3rd on defense in that category and should lean on that unit all season.

Even in a dome, there's a reason this is lowest total on Sunday's board.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL fans are going to get an exciting introduction to Jayden Daniels on Sunday.

Daniels put together a dynamic 2023 season to win the Heisman Trophy with the LSU Tigers. He averaged 317.7 passing yards and 94.5 rushing yards per game in the teeth of SEC to become the second overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

As Daniels' rushing work in college would indicate, this line might be a highway robbery if the lanky quarterback leans on his legs in the NFL. Under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray was a dual-threat QB who made his pro debut in 2019 and averaged 34.0 rushing yards per game. Kingsbury is also notorious for a high pace and pass rate to help Washington's offensive outlook overall.

Our Week 1 fantasy football projections have got Daniels projected for a week-high 42.2 rushing yards by a quarterback. Assuming that projection is correct, we'd line Daniels closer to -146 to exceed 41 rushing yards.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Which bets stand out to you for today's action? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.