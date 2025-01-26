Today's Best NFL Bets and Player Props for the Conference Championship Games

We're down to four teams that have a chance to participate in Super Bowl LIX. Three aren't a huge surprise, but the upstart Washington Commanders have a chance to be a cinderella story for a lifetime. Who will advance? Which players will show out?

Best Bets for the NFC Conference Championship Game

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Nothing about these teams' previous results points toward an under in this game. That's why I love it.

Both sailed over their expected point totals in the Divisional Round, and the Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles' two matchups in 2024 featured an average of 56.5 points per game. I just can't help but feel both will struggle offensively on Sunday.

Jayden Daniels makes everything look easy, but the rookie's first two playoff matchups with battered Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions defenses aren't comparable to the Eagles, who were nF's top-ranked schedule-adjusted defense this year. Lost in Week 16's ferocious comeback was the fact D.C. turned it over five times against them, and they're now down star guard Sam Cosmi (knee).

On the flip side, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts has posted -0.15 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in the playoffs and is now battling a knee injury. His health is in question, which could allow Washington to sell out and stop Saquon Barkley. Barkley has accounted for 55.5% of Philly's yardage in the playoffs so far.

Expect a less-efficient Saquon to control the clock in this one to slowly grind down their NFC East foe. Washington's clock likely strikes midnight in a fourth straight road game.

As my colleague Skyler Carlin phrased well, a "squeaky wheel" narrative with A.J. Brown is fast approaching.

The star wideout's playoff stats include just 3 catches, 24 yards, and 1 novel read on the sidelines. Some of that has been the team's approach behind Saquon, and Brown also dropped a long touchdown last week, so both parties are at fault.

However, this seems to be a matchup he devours. Washington's 20th-ranked pass D was their weaker unit this season in nF's schedule-adjusted ranks, and they've allowed the second-most targets (32) and receiving yards (348) to wide receivers in the playoffs.

Hurts' knee injury frankly has me concerned with his effectiveness down the field to take a yardage prop, but Brown had 23 combined targets in games against Washington this season as they sold out to stop the run.

FanDuel Research's NFL DFS projections have Brown projected for 4.92 catches on Sunday.

Best Bets for the AFC Conference Championship Game

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

My job isn't to make accusations. It's to intake information and make predictions.

Whether it's due to the star power of Taylor Swift, the uncanny haste in which the legacy of Patrick Mahomes is building, or the best coaching in the sport, the Kansas City Chiefs routinely deliver in this spot thanks to situational excellence and a historical, data-backed whistle in their favor.

Last year's upset on the road of the Baltimore Ravens was a much larger surprise than a win at home on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills will be. K.C. is a perfect 9-0 in their building this season by way of numberFire's 10th-ranked offense and 12th-ranked defense. They're solid everywhere.

Buffalo's warts are obvious. They now bring nF's 21st-ranked pass defense into Arrowhead opposing Mahomes, who has torched stronger versions of the secondary for 35.7 points in three previous playoff meetings.

A majority of FanDuel customers are backing the Bills, but it's wishful thinking more than tangible analysis. We know who prevails in this spot.

However, if Buffalo trails, we can certainly target their side in the prop market.

Kansas City's proverbial Achilles' heel all season has been defending the tight end position. It hasn't really cost them anything, but tight ends have posted the very most yards and yards per route run (YPRR) against the Chiefs in addition to drawing the seventh-most targets. That starts with the champs' tremendous ability to stop the run.

It seems fairly noteworthy, then, that Dalton Kincaid missed these squads' matchup in Week 11. He's a talented force at the position that's run the third-most routes per game on the team in the postseason (14.5).

We've got Kincaid projected for 37.5 median receiving yards in this game that should -- if oddsmakers are correct -- come down to the last possession as so many of K.C.'s postseason wins have.

Dalton Schultz topped his receiving line in the Divisional Round. Don't be surprised if Kincaid does the same.

