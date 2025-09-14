2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Falcons at Vikings on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Falcons at Vikings Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

After a back and forth, high-scoring affair last week, I'm not expecting Sunday Night Football to provide the same fireworks in Week 2. With a 44.5 total, this could be a defensive battle.

Beginning with the Falcons' offense, Brian Flores' defense could pose plenty of problems for Atlanta. In the 2024 season, the Vikings held opponents to the fourth-fewest yards per rushing attempt and fewest expected points added (EPA) per rushing attempt -- per NFL Next Gen Stats.

In Week 1, Minnesota held the Chicago Bears' running backs to 3.1 yards per carry. The Falcons also struggled to run the rock with 2.5 yards per rushing attempt to open 2025.

Along with concerns of running the ball, Atlanta may struggle to replicate its passing game success from Week 1. Michael Penix Jr. flourished by adding 0.27 EPA per dropback, but his top wideouts Drake London and Darnell Mooney are dealing with shoulder injuries.

While Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) is out, the Vikings still have a quality pass rusher in Jonathan Greenard, and Dallas Turner showed improvement in Week 1 by producing two QB hurries compared to seven from the entire 2024 season. Their interior pass rush presence should improve with the additions of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, as well.

All of this creates concerns for the Falcons' pass production. Atlanta is already playing without its starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, leaving the spot to Elijah Wilkinson -- who recorded a 56.1 Pro Football Focus pass block grade in Week 1.

Minnesota held the Bears to 6.0 yards per passing attempt last week and gave up the seventh-fewest deep yards in the 2024 season. The Falcons could struggle to push the ball downfield -- especially if Wilkinson doesn't protect Penix's blindside. This paired with worries in the run game could bring up third down woes.

After converting 5 of 16 third downs last week while the Vikings allowed Chicago to convert only 3 of 12 third downs, we have our final piece of evidence for Atlanta to go under 20.5 points.

Minnesota's offense isn't safe from an under pick, either. It got off to a sluggish start to kick off 2025, producing only six points through three quarters.

This is in line with the Vikings logging 11.9 first half points per game in 2024 (16th-fewest). The Falcons also gave up just 10 points in the first half of Week 1's contest.

We can spin under picks pretty much any way in this meeting. Under the 44.5 game total isn't a bad bet, either. Overall, this game should trend toward a slow pace, as our Brandon Gdula projects this matchup carrying the second-slowest adjusted pace for Week 2.

Even with a late surge in the fourth quarter, J.J. McCarthy still logged -0.54 EPA/db in his Viking debut. More growing pains are likely ahead for the first-time starter. With that said, Minnesota will likely lean on the run -- contributing to a slow pace.

I don't expect the Vikings to roll out an aggressive passing attack. Easy throws and running the rock could be the name of the game and especially in the first half. Look for Minnesota to have another slow start on offense.

