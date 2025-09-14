3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Falcons at Vikings

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Atlanta Falcons take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Falcons at Vikings on Sunday Night Football

The Vikings are set to host the Falcons for Week 2's edition of Sunday Night Football. Minnesota is favored by 3.5 points and the total is up at 44.5, setting an ideal scene for player props.

To start, let's look for Justin Jefferson to outdo 72.5 receiving yards.

Jefferson averaged 90.2 receiving yards per game in 2024. He eclipsed 72.5 yards in a whopping 13 out of 17 contests. But there's a clear reason why Jefferson's yardage line is set lower than where it would be last season -- the Vikings have subbed in J.J. McCarthy for Sam Darnold.

McCarthy got off to a rough start in his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears but redeemed himself with a big fourth quarter. He now has his feet wet and will get to play at home against a lesser Atlanta defense, one that coughed up the fourth-most catches to wide receivers a season ago.

McCarthy's passing prop is set at 212.5 yards after tossing for only 143 yards in Week 1. We know exactly who his top target will be as Jefferson commanded a 35.0% target share, 43.2% air yards share, and played every single offensive snap on a 95.8% route rate last Monday.

Our NFL projections forecast Jefferson to log 84.12 yards tonight.

We got our first glance at Minnesota's new-look backfield on Monday night, and it seems to favor Jordan Mason from a scoring perspective.

Mason played 57.1% of the snaps and handled 15 carries for 68 yards while Aaron Jones played 46.9% of the snaps and turned 8 carries into 23 yards in Week 1. Mason earned three of four carries in the red zone. McCarthy took the other one (and scored).

With Jones operating as the pass-catching back and Mason serving as the guy at the goal line, we should expect the latter to see more scoring opportunities in 2025. Minnesota is at home and touts a 23.5-point implied team total with -130 odds on the over. I view Mason as a good bet to score at -105 odds.

Bijan Robinson's role in the receiving game is strong, and he put that on display in Week 1.

Robinson caught six of his seven targets for 100 yards and a touchdown last Sunday. Behind his output was an ideal 67.4% route participation rate. He didn't even need his 12 carries in order to make a massive mark.

Minnesota held running backs to just 4.1 yards per carry (tied for fourth-best) in 2024 but they did permit the 12th-most targets to the position. The Falcons are expected to be playing this one from behind which could signal more passes in Bijan's direction. It helps that he can clear this prop on one play.

Bijan Robinson To Score 2+ Touchdowns (+430) might be worth a look. Robinson scored twice in 5 out of 17 games (29.4%) last season -- including in all three games with Michael Penix Jr. at the helm -- but these +430 odds imply only a 18.8% probability.

