Today's Best Bets for NFL Week 5

Week 6 of the NFL provides a few pivotal division matchups. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals collide with both teams trying to dig out of early holes. The Jacksonville Jaguars are surprise favorites at home over the Indianapolis Colts despite an 0-4 record. How can we bet some of these tricky lines?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NFL Betting Picks

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Through some adversity, it'll be Joe Flacco today for the Colts as Anthony Richardson (oblique) appears he will sit out Week 5. That's great news for the Indianapolis offense -- and this game's over.

Flacco posted 0.24 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) last week compared to Richardson's -0.14 for the season. AR gives an added dimension in the run game, but the efficiency of the offense shined with the veteran. They should be able to light up a Jacksonville pass defense that ranks 31st in numberFire's power rankings.

However, the Jags also showed a pulse last week against the Houston Texans, and Indy is nF's eighth-worst pass D. I'm siding with points given Jacksonville's status as a surprise 2.5-point favorite.

Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. should help add to those points, and it's a good thing if you're tuning into this last-minute piece. Pittman's props have been unavailable all week due to QB uncertainty, but he's in a position to chow when seeing 30.3% of Indy's targets in the past two weeks.

Jonathan Taylor (ankle) will also sit this game out, forcing more work onto the Colts' pass-catchers. Pittman has a top role with plenty of security -- and the Colts are surprisingly expected to trail.

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

This line would have been lunacy before the 2024 season began. As electric as Jayden Daniels has looked in the last few weeks, I have to fade the Washington Commanders defense in this one.

Washington is numberFire's very worst overall defense and pass defense, which could allow for a decent Sunday out of Deshaun Watson. Watson's -0.28 EPA/db might be in part due to offensive line injuries and a somewhat challenging schedule, but there's no doubt the former Clemson Tigers signal-caller is looking worse for wear at this stage.

The problem for the Commanders is that, to post the results they've gotten, it's based on an overall offense (and rushing offense) that has been the NFL's best, per numberFire. I'm just not sure that's overly sustainable as more footage on Daniels' strengths and weaknesses arises.

I'll take the field goal in a game where both teams are expected to score, and Jerome Ford could be a huge part of that equation for the Cleveland Browns.

Ford has logged 80.0% of the snaps and seen 10.0 carries and 5.5 targets for the Browns in the last two weeks -- both fairly neutral game scripts. D'Onta Foreman becomes an issue with leads, but stopping Washington at all has been difficult. I'm not too worried Cleveland gets way out in front here.

Before knowing Ford's prop, I mentioned him as a buy-low target on Covering The Spread on Friday. FanDuel Research's Week 5 fantasy football projections for Ford expect a rushing and receiving yardage total of 77.3, so this line seems to be underselling his outlook against the Commies.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Times are certainly weird for the Las Vegas Raiders at present.

Davante Adams is "rehabbing" while lobbying for a new team on social media, head coach Antonio Pierce was sanctioned by the NCAA for some shady stuff when with the Arizona State Sun Devils, and owner Mark Davis is at WNBA games serenading potential top NFL Draft choices. It's fair to say their offensive projection might not be stellar without Adams when facing a Denver Broncos team out for revenge. Vegas has beaten Denver in nine straight head-to-head matchups.

The Broncos can do as they've done each of the last two weeks and lean on their defense to end that streak. Denver is nF's second-ranked overall defense, holding the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Pittsburgh Steelers to a combined 29 offensive points in the last three weeks despite Bo Nix posting -0.12 EPA/db and disadvantageous field position at several points.

Denver's spread (laying 2.5) isn't a bad play in this spot, but I'd rather bet on the self-destruction of a Las Vegas offense that'll also be down Michael Mayer and Zamir White, per the team's injury report.

