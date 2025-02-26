TIME Athlete of the Year 2025 Betting Odds: Who Will Win This Year's Award?

Over the years, TIME Magazine's Athlete of the Year has recognized stars from a wide range of sports.

In 2024, WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark earned the honor, joining a prestigious list of past recipients that includes Olympic legend Simone Biles, international soccer star Lionel Messi, and New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

According to FanDuel Canada, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Dutch-Belgian motorsports driver Max Verstappen, and the New York Mets’ newest slugger Juan Soto are among the top contenders for the 2025 award.

Check out the full odds for the 2025 TIME Athlete of the Year below.

2025 TIME Athlete of the Year Betting Odds

Bets will be settled on the winner(s) of the TIME Athlete of the Year 2025 as announced by TIME. Dead Heat Rules Apply if multiple people.

Bets void if there is no announcement in 2025. Bets placed after an official announcement will be void. All bets action.

2025 TIME Athlete of the Year FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Josh Allen +280 Max Verstappen +340 Juan Soto +340 Patrick Mahomes +430 Travis Kelce +850 Shohei Ohtani +850 Caitlin Clark +1000 View Full Table ChevronDown

When Is the TIME Athlete of the Year Announced?

TIME announced Caitlin Clark as the 2024 Athlete of the Year on December 10th, 2024. The year prior, Lionel Messi was announced on December 5th.

Considering this, we can likely expect to hear the 2025 announcement at some point in early December.

Where Can I Bet On the TIME Athlete of the Year?

Betting on the TIME Athlete of the Year is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

