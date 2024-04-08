Timberwolves vs. Wizards NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (15-64) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (54-24) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Target Center as heavy, 18-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and MNMT. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -18 -110 -110 223 -110 -110 -2000 +1040

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction:

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have put together a record of 40-36-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 36-40-3 this season.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 38 times out of 79 chances.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50.6% of the time (40 out of 79 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Minnesota has performed worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 38 home games, and 22 times in 40 road games.

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 17 of 38 home matchups (44.7%). In road games, they have hit the over in 21 of 40 games (52.5%).

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (22-16-1) than at home (14-24-2).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (19 times out of 40) than away (21 of 39) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert averages 13.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Mike Conley averages 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Jordan Poole provides the Wizards 17.3 points, 2.7 boards and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards get 14.5 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 7.1 boards and 3.7 assists.

Corey Kispert averages 13.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Wizards are receiving 8.4 points, 4.1 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

Jared Butler averages 5.7 points, 1.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He is sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field.

