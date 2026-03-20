Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday, March 20, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: KUNP and FDSN

Northwest Division foes square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (43-27) host the Portland Trail Blazers (34-36) at Target Center, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 20, 2026. The Trail Blazers are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2.5 229.5 -142 +120

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (77.3%)

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have compiled a 31-39-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Trail Blazers' 70 games this season, they have 37 wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over 33 times.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the point total 52.9% of the time this year (37 of 70 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 16 times in 36 opportunities at home, and it has covered 15 times in 34 opportunities on the road.

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in 12 of 36 home matchups (33.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 21 of 34 games (61.8%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .588 (20-14-0). On the road, it is .472 (17-19-0).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (22 times out of 34) than on the road (15 of 36) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Naz Reid is averaging 13.7 points, 6.2 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Donte DiVincenzo's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.4 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 14.6 points, 2.8 assists and 4.2 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Deni Avdija provides the Trail Blazers 24.2 points, 7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Donovan Clingan provides the Trail Blazers 12.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks (fifth in NBA).

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 4.5 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

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