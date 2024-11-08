Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 8

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: KATU and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-3) are at home in Northwest Division play against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-6) on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Timberwolves are double-digit favorites by 12 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The point total is 220.5 in the matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -12 -110 -110 220.5 -110 -110 -699 +500

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (87.7%)

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread three times in eight games with a set spread.

The Trail Blazers have played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, Timberwolves games have hit the over five times out of nine chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread in away games (2-2-0) than it has at home (1-3-0).

The Timberwolves have eclipsed the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in two of four home matchups (50%). In away games, they have hit the over in three of four games (75%).

Against the spread, Portland has had better results on the road (3-1-1) than at home (2-2-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under more often at home (three times out of four) than away (two of five) this year.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards averages 28.0 points, 5.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

Julius Randle averages 21.5 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 9.9 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 64.9% from the floor (seventh in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 13.9 points, 6.0 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is also draining 52.5% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Trail Blazers 19.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 18.6 points, 4.4 boards and 2.0 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 10.0 points, 6.1 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He is sinking 35.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Trail Blazers receive 9.1 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

