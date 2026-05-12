MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/12/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Paul Skenes Under 7.5 Strikeouts

Sal Stewart to Record an RBI

Masyn Winn 2+ H/R/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Prop Bets for Today

Rockies vs. Pirates, 6:41 p.m. ET

Paul Skenes - Strikeouts Paul Skenes Under May 12 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Taking the under on Paul Skenes' K prop against the Colorado Rockies isn't going to feel great, but I think it's the right play.

For starters, the Rockies have actually been good on offense this season, ranking ninth in wOBA (.322). They have the ability to produce runs and drive up pitch counts. It's not all Coors, either, as Colorado is a decent 16th in road wOBA.

On the flip side, the Rockies have an MLB-worst 25.8% strikeout rate, so they bring plenty of swing-and-miss to the table.

But Skenes isn't missing a ton of bats this season, posting a good-not-great 11.5% swinging-strike rate. He's also allowing a 42.2% fly-ball rate, the highest of his career.

In all, Skenes has been under 7.5 Ks in seven of his eight outings, and I think he'll have a hard time getting to the over today versus an improved Rockies attack.

Nationals vs. Reds, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Sal Stewart +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

A Great American Ball Park date with Miles Mikolas puts the Cincinnati Reds' offense in a lovely spot, and I'm backing Sal Stewart to drive in a run.

Mikolas is more or less the same blah pitcher he's been in recent campaigns, generating a 15.1% strikeout rate while being tagged for 2.48 jacks per nine innings. Right-handed hitters own a .375 wOBA and 2.30 homers per nine against him so far this season.

Stewart ended 2025 on a high note, and he's carried that over to 2026, putting him in contention to win NL Rookie of the Year. He's got a .385 expected wOBA and 43.9% hard-hit rate. He's been lethal at home, amassing a .417 wOBA in the split.

Usually hitting fourth -- right behind Elly De La Cruz -- puts Stewart in a good RBI spot, and with the Reds listed at -154 odds to go over 4.5 runs, Stewart will hopefully have chances to record an RBI.

Cardinals vs. Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Masyn Winn -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

I love this spot for the St. Louis Cardinals. I wrote up Jordan Walker in my HR picks article, and I'm going back to the Cards' well with Masyn Winn in the H/R/RBI market.

The Cards get a big park-factor boost today in homer-friendly Sacramento, and they can cook against lefty Jeffrey Springs. Springs has not enjoyed the A's temporary home, giving up 2.21 dingers per nine at home this year after allowing 1.86 homers per nine at home in 2025.

Wynn will likely hit fifth or sixth in the lineup, and he's destroying southpaws this season to the tune of a .399 wOBA.

Once Springs departs, the Cardinals will take their hacks against an A's bullpen that sits 11th-worst in reliever xFIP, and the wind is blowing out to center at 10 MPH.

Winn has a few viable paths to cashing in this market, and this is my favorite player prop for tonight.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.