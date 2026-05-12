Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets Today (May 12): Skenes, McClanahan and Gallen Picks

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Paul Skenes Over 7.5 Strikeouts vs. Rockies

Shane McClanahan Over 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Blue Jays

Zac Gallen Under 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Rangers

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Paul Skenes Over 7.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet for Rockies vs. Pirates

Matchup: Colorado Rockies

Paul Skenes - Strikeouts Paul Skenes Over May 12 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Record: 5-2

5-2 ERA: 2.36

2.36 WHIP: 0.71 (MLB-best)

0.71 (MLB-best) Strikeouts: 46 in 7 starts

46 in 7 starts Recent K Log: 7, 9, 7, 7 in last 4 starts

7, 9, 7, 7 in last 4 starts Opponent K Rate: Colorado — 401 Ks on season (bottom-10 MLB)

Paul Skenes' case starts with his MLB-best 0.71 WHIP and the most favorable individual matchup available on the board. While he has cleared 7.5 Ks just once this season, he has at leats seven strikeouts in each of his last three outings, so he's heating up.

Plus, the matchup against Colorado is the critical differentiator. The Rockies have struck out 401 times this season while producing a middling 4.3 runs per game — a profile that creates a ceiling spot for a pitcher who attacks the zone, limits baserunners, and works deep into games. Colorado's lineup does not have the plate discipline to fight off Skenes' elite fastball-slider combination through six or seven innings, and their tendency to expand the zone against high-spin pitching can fuel his punchout accumulation.

Shane McClanahan Over 4.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Matchup: at Toronto Blue Jays

Shane McClanahan - Strikeouts Shane McClanahan Over May 12 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Record: 4-2

ERA: 2.60

Recent Form: 16.2 scoreless innings across last 3 starts

Pitch Mix: Fastball elevation + Slider chase + Changeup separation

Opponent: Patrick Corbin (Blue Jays) — 3.60 ERA

Game Total: 8 — one of the lower totals on Tuesday's slate

Shane McClanahan gets a genuinely favorable setup against Toronto on Tuesday night, and the 4.5 strikeout line is doable for a pitcher in his current form. He recently extended a scoreless streak to 16.2 innings across three starts — including a strong outing against Toronto — which confirms that his fastball velocity, command, and secondary pitch execution are all operating at a high level.

The key analytical angle here is pitch mix diversity. McClanahan has three separate strikeout paths in any given at-bat: fastball elevation that generates swing-and-miss at the letters, a slider with hard late movement that produces chase swings below the zone, and a changeup that creates separation timing issues for right-handed hitters. Against a Blue Jays lineup that has struggled against Tampa Bay pitching recently, all three paths are viable throughout the game.

Tampa Bay is also a slight road favorite in this matchup, which supports McClanahan working deep into the game with run support. Five strikeouts in six innings is a realistic, conservative output for a pitcher on this form trajectory. The over at 4.5 represents the minimum expectation rather than the ceiling.

Zac Gallen Under 4.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Bet for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Matchup: at Texas Rangers

Zac Gallen - Strikeouts Zac Gallen Under May 13 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

ERA: 4.70

Opponent: MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) -- Arizona underdogs

Game Total: 8

Texas Last Game: Shut out 1-0 — 4 hits Monday

Rangers Approach: Contact-oriented after Monday shutout

Zac Gallen is a quality starter, but this is a number that the market, the matchup, and the situational context point toward fading. His 4.70 ERA this season reflects a pitcher who is generating contact more frequently than in his peak years, and the Texas Rangers present a specific situational problem that further suppresses his strikeout ceiling on Tuesday night.

Texas was shut out 1-0 on Monday, managing just four hits in the process. Teams coming off shutout losses historically adopt a more contact-oriented, patient approach in the following game — working counts, making contact early, and avoiding the free-swinging tendencies that produce strikeouts for pitchers like Gallen. A disciplined Rangers lineup that is focused on contact rather than power will actively work against Gallen's strikeout accumulation.

MacKenzie Gore pitches opposite Gallen as the home favorite, meaning Arizona is unlikely to generate the kind of blowout game state that forces Gallen to go deep into counts looking for strikeouts. The combination of Gallen's 4.70 ERA, the Texas situational approach, and the prop market's conservative projection all align on the under.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.