NHL Picks Today: 3 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 5/12/26

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Canadiens Moneyline

Sabres vs. Canadiens Over 6.5 Goals

Ducks +1.5

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Props

Sabres vs. Canadiens Prediction

Montreal has taken control of this series after dropping Game 1. The Canadiens lost 4-2 in Buffalo, then answered with back-to-back blowout wins: 5-1 in Game 2 and 6-2 in Game 3. Game 4 is at Bell Centre, where Montreal gets last change and can lean into its top line of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, with Lane Hutson quarterbacking the top power-play unit.

Buffalo still has dangerous scoring talent. The Sabres’ projected top line is Peyton Krebs, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch, while Rasmus Dahlin runs the blue line and top power-play unit. But the concern is defensive stability: Montreal has scored 11 goals over the last 2 games, and Buffalo has struggled to slow the Canadiens’ speed through the neutral zone.

The head-to-head angle also favors offense. The first 3 games of this series have produced 6, 6 and 8 total goals, and Montreal’s top-six skill has started to create separation.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction

This is the more balanced game. Vegas won Game 1 3-1, Anaheim answered 3-1, Vegas dominated Game 3 6-2, and Anaheim evened the series with a 4-3 Game 4 win. Game 5 shifts back to T-Mobile Arena with the series tied 2-2.

The Ducks have been competitive all year in this matchup. Anaheim went 3-0-0 against Vegas in the regular season, with all 3 wins coming by 4-3 scores, including 2 in overtime.

Vegas still has the better defensive profile. The Golden Knights rank better in goals allowed, shots allowed and penalty kill, while their projected lineup is deep through the middle with Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Tomas Hertl. Anaheim counters with Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, Chris Kreider, Mason McTavish and Cutter Gauthier, plus Lukas Dostal in net.

This profiles as another close game, but home ice and Vegas’ special-teams edge give the Golden Knights a slight advantage.

NHL Best Bets for Today

Moneyline Montreal Canadiens May 12 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Montreal is the best side on the board. The Canadiens have flipped the series after Game 1 and have outscored Buffalo 11-3 across the last 2 games. Their top line is driving offense, Hutson gives them elite puck movement from the blue line, and the Bell Centre crowd should matter in a Game 4 spot.

Buffalo has enough firepower to make this close, but the Sabres have not shown they can consistently contain Montreal’s speed or power-play setup.

Total Goals Over May 12 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the strongest totals angle of the night. Every game in this series has reached at least 6 goals, and the matchup has opened up since Game 1. Montreal has scored 5 and 6 goals in the last two games while Buffalo’s top line still has enough shooting talent to contribute on the road.

With Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Thompson, Tuch and Dahlin all involved in premium offensive roles, this game has multiple paths to over 6.5 goals.

Puck Line Anaheim Ducks May 13 1:50am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Vegas is the more trustworthy moneyline side, but Anaheim +1.5 looks like the better bet. The Ducks have covered this number in every regular-season meeting with Vegas and are already tied 2-2 in this series.

Anaheim’s offense is deep enough to stay close, and the Ducks just beat Vegas 4-3 in Game 4. Even if the Golden Knights win Game 5 at home, this matchup has consistently played tight enough to support the underdog puck line.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

Which NHL bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.