Best MLB NRFI Picks Today May 12: No Run First Inning Bets and Odds

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Rockies vs. Pirates NRFI

Rays vs. Blue Jays NRFI

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick 1: Rockies vs. Pirates — No Run First Inning

Paul Skenes vs. Michael Lorenzen, 6:41 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 12 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Skenes WHIP: 0.71 (MLB-best) — lowest baserunner rate in baseball

0.71 (MLB-best) — lowest baserunner rate in baseball Skenes Hits/9: 4.9 — severely limits first-inning traffic

4.9 — severely limits first-inning traffic Colorado 1st-Inning OBP vs. RHP: Below league average

Below league average Lorenzen ERA: 6.92 — but Pittsburgh offense is not explosive

6.92 — but Pittsburgh offense is not explosive Game Total: 7.5 — one of Tuesday's lowest totals

This NRFI starts and ends with Paul Skenes, and his first-inning profile is pretty airtight. Skenes has allowed only 23 hits in 42 innings this season — an average of fewer than five hits per nine innings — which translates directly to a first-inning environment where Colorado's top-of-order hitters are extremely unlikely to generate the traffic required to score. His 0.71 WHIP is not just the best in baseball right now, it is historically elite, and it reflects a pitcher whose combination of zone command and swing-and-miss stuff makes first-inning baserunners rare regardless of the opponent.

Colorado's first-inning profile against right-handed power pitching is exactly the matchup Skenes thrives in. Their lineup ranks below the league average in first-inning OBP against right-handers and has a tendency to swing early in counts, which could result in quick outs against a pitcher the caliber of Skenes.

Michael Lorenzen's 6.92 ERA raises a valid question for the other side of the NRFI, but the Pirates' offense does not profile as a quick-strike first-inning unit. Pittsburgh ranks in the middle tier of MLB in first-inning run production and features a lineup that works methodically rather than attacking aggressively. The 7.5 game total — one of Tuesday's lowest — supports a first-inning under angle, as low-total games statistically produce scoreless opening frames at a higher rate than high-total matchups.

NRFI Pick 2: Rays vs. Blue Jays — No Run First Inning

Shane McClanahan vs. Patrick Corbin, 7:08 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 12 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

McClanahan ERA: 2.60 | 16.2 consecutive scoreless innings recent form

2.60 | 16.2 consecutive scoreless innings recent form McClanahan vs. Toronto: Strong recent outing — part of series sweep

Strong recent outing — part of series sweep Corbin ERA: 3.60 — respectable suppression of opposing first-inning offense

3.60 — respectable suppression of opposing first-inning offense Game Total: 8.0 — modest, supports first-inning under

8.0 — modest, supports first-inning under Venue: Rogers Centre (dome) — eliminates weather as a scoring variable

McClanahan gives this NRFI bet its structural foundation, and his recent form makes the first-inning case compelling. He is in the middle of a 16.2-inning scoreless stretch that included a strong individual outing against this same Toronto lineup — the Rays recently completed a series sweep of the Blue Jays, with McClanahan contributing directly. His fastball-slider-changeup combination is at peak deception in the first inning before Toronto's lineup has any timing calibration against his release point.

The Blue Jays' first-inning offensive tendencies also work in the NRFI's favor. Toronto features disciplined hitters like George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who are known to take pitches and work deep counts rather than ambush starters in the first frame. Their patience reduces the aggressive early-count swing tendencies that generate first-inning scoring against pitchers they've seen recently.

Patrick Corbin holds a respectable 3.60 ERA and counters on the Toronto side. The Rays' lineup, while capable of producing offense against left-handed pitching, is not a quick-strike first-inning unit.

Rogers Centre's dome environment eliminates wind, temperature, and weather as any scoring amplifier — providing a controlled, neutral environment that benefits pitchers in the opening frame. The 8.0 game total is modest and reinforces the NRFI angle.

NRFI Pick 3: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers — No Run First Inning

Zac Gallen vs. MacKenzie Gore, 8:06 p.m. ET

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 13 12:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Texas Last Game: Lost 1-0 — 4 hits, contact-focused approach expected

Lost 1-0 — 4 hits, contact-focused approach expected Arizona Last Game: Scored only in the 1st inning, then quiet for 8 innings

Scored only in the 1st inning, then quiet for 8 innings Gallen ERA: 4.70 — but first-inning profile cleaner than overall numbers

4.70 — but first-inning profile cleaner than overall numbers Gore: Home favorite at Globe Life Field

Home favorite at Globe Life Field Game Total: 8.0 — moderate, supports NRFI

This is a situational NRFI grounded in the specific behavioral patterns both offenses showed in their Monday games. Texas was blanked 1-0 and managed only four hits — likely coming in contact-focused and patient today after a quiet offensive night, which translates to a first-inning approach that is less aggressive and less likely to manufacture quick scoring. Arizona's offense, meanwhile, scored its only run of Monday's game in the first inning and then went completely quiet for the remaining eight innings — meaning their entire offensive output came early before settling into a passive game state.

Zac Gallen's 4.70 ERA reflects middle-inning struggles more than a problematic first-inning profile. His first-inning command is typically cleaner than his overall numbers suggest, and his curveball-changeup combination generates weak contact against cold Texas hitters seeing his arm for the first time in the game. MacKenzie Gore pitches as the home favorite for Texas — confident, familiar with Globe Life Field, and at peak velocity in the first frame against Arizona's lineup.

Both starters have enough swing-and-miss ability to survive the top of the first inning cleanly, and the 8.0 game total reflects a moderate-scoring game rather than a high-offense environment. The situational patterns from Monday combined with two starters in manageable first-inning form make this a reliable NRFI at a reasonable price.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best NRFI bets today on May 12, 2026? The three best NRFI bets on Tuesday's slate are Rockies vs. Pirates, Rays vs. Blue Jays, and Diamondbacks vs. Rangers. All available at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.