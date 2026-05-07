Timberwolves vs. Spurs Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 8

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The San Antonio Spurs are slight 3.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 216.5.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -3.5 216.5 -172 +144

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (50.6%)

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs are 43-34-4 against the spread this season.

In the Timberwolves' 82 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Spurs games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times this season.

Timberwolves games this season have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time (37 out of 82 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has done a better job covering the spread in road games (24-17-1) than it has in home games (19-17-3).

Looking at over/unders, the Spurs hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 40 opportunities this season (45%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 42 opportunities (42.9%).

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results away (20-21-0) than at home (18-23-0).

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over 14 of 41 times at home (34.1%), and 23 of 41 on the road (56.1%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 3.1 assists and 11.5 boards.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 boards.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.4 boards.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Julius Randle gets the Timberwolves 21.1 points, 6.7 boards and 5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 48.9% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 treys (third in NBA).

Per game, Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in NBA).

The Timberwolves receive 13.6 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 6.2 boards and 2.2 assists.

The Timberwolves are receiving 14.8 points, 4.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Jaden McDaniels.

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